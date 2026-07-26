Memphis Matches Season High Five Homers in Win over Durham
Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and nine-game homestand with a 12-4 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Memphis smacked a season-high tying five home runs in the victory. Center fielder Victor Scott II kick started a seven-run second inning with a 401-foot three-run homer, his first of the season. Right fielder Joshua Báez smacked his 31st blast of the year in the same frame. Later in the inning, shortstop Thomas Saggese drilled a two-run homer of his own. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman and infielder César Prieto each added a longball in the victory.
Báez, Prieto, Saggese, Scott II and left fielder Chase Davis each tallied a multi-hit effort. All 10 Redbirds with a plate appearance reached safely while all nine Memphis batters with an at-bat tallied a base hit to earn the series split.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out four in 4.0 innings pitched. Hancel Rincón (4-5) earned the win with 2.0 innings of perfect relief with five strikeouts. Victor Santos worked a scoreless ninth inning to close out the victory.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 4 to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
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