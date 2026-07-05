Iowa Walked-off by Toledo

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Toledo, OH - The Iowa Cubs (5-6, 35-48) were walked off by the Toledo Mud Hens (6-5, 40-45) 7-6 on Saturday evening at Fifth Third Park.

Toledo scored two runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning to jump ahead. Iowa got on the board in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Brett Bateman.

The I-Cubs would rally with four runs in the seventh inning. Jonathan Long hit a two-run home run and Owen Miller hit an RBI triple to make it a one run game before James Triantos hit an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5.

Iowa would go on to take the lead in the ninth inning on a go-ahead sacrifice fly by Moises Ballesteros. Toledo would go on to tie and walk off the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Iowa concludes a six-game series on Sunday against Toledo, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

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International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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