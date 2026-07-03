Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-4, 40-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-5, 49-33)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Kolby Allard (2-1, 4.39) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (4-2, 4.64)

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Originally beginning their Wednesday night contest as Cocos Locos de Rochester before rain washed away the final four-plus innings, the now Rochester Plates fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in both halves of their quasi-doubleheader...Lehigh Valley ran away with the first game originally scheduled for Wednesday, 18-3, before handing Rochester an 11-9 loss in a high-flying game two...in a quiet game one, DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ smashed a solo home run in the eighth inning, while 3B YOHANDY MORALES crushed a go-ahead grand slam in game two, alongside a two-run shot from SS TREY LIPSCOMB ...after dropping three in a row for the first time since May 30 against Worcester, the Red Wings will look to rebound against the IronPigs in game four of their series tonight...LHP JACKSON KENT will square off against LHP Kolby Allard.

KENT MISS: Looking to anchor the defense in a hopeful bounce-back game for the Red Wings, LHP JACKSON KENT will make his eighth start for the Red Wings tonight with a 4-2 record through his first seven starts...the former University of Arizona ace picked up the win with six strikeouts against LHV in his only other start against the club on 6/4 at Coca-Cola Field, logging 5.0 one-run innings..in the Nationals Organization during the 2026 season (min. 50 IP), Kent ranks first in BAA (.202) and WHIP (1.02), third in ERA (3.53), and tied for third in strikeouts (76).

MORALES' MAGIC: 3B YOHANDY MORALES notched his 18th home run of the season in game two last night, crushing the Red Wings first grand slam of the season to left center-field in the bottom of the second inning...the Florida native finished 1-for-4 with five RBI, including a run that brought home 2B PHILLIP GLASSER to trim the deficit to three runs in the bottom of the sixth...the righty now holds the highest batting average (.386) alongside the second-highest OBP (.442) and SLG (.671) of any International League hitter against LHV this season (min. 40 AB)...

Among International League hitters, Morales holds the second-highest OBP (.509) alongside the third-highest batting average (.386) and SLG (.750) in Friday games (min. 40 AB).

CALL THE ABI-LANCE: DH-1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ went yard in game one of last night's double header vs LHV...the solo shot travelled 432ft at a 108.6 MPH exit velocity, resulting in his 15th home run of the season...he is tied for second for most homers on the Red Wings this season with teammate TREY LIPSCOMB, both of the infielders behind team-leader YOHANDY MORALES with 18...the Puerto Rico native also tacked on a RBI in the first contest, bringing his season total to 57, tied for highest on the team with Morales...the two are now T-3rd in total RBI in the International League this season.

IT'S THE (TREY)WAY: SS TREY LIPSCOMB tallied three hits over Thursday's twin bill, including a two-hit, three-RBI performance with a home run in game two after collecting a hit in the opener...five of his 15 home runs this season have come on Fridays...Lipscomb ranks second on the team in home runs (15) slugging percentage (.524), and total bases (125), while ranking third in batting average (.259), RBI (42), and extra-base hits (31)...his 15th home run of the season established a new career high, surpassing the 14 he hit in 2023 with High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg...he also becomes one of four Red Wings in the Nationals era to record at least 30 home runs, joining Travis Blankenhorn (49), Jake Noll (33) and current teammate ANDREW PINCKNEY (33).

GLASS IS IN SESSION: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER found success in last night's losing effort, going a combined 4-for-5 at the plate with a run, RBI and two walks...the former Indiana Hoosier singled twice in game one before driving in the team's first run of game two in the bottom of the second and singling again four innings later...he now leads all full-season minor leaguers in batting average (.472) and ranks fourth in OBP (.532) since 6/1 (min. 50 AB)...

In home games at night this season, Glasser holds the team's highest batting average (.375), with a minimum of 50 at bats.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2015: On July 3, 2015, LHP LOGAN DARNELL became the last Red Wings' pitcher to hit in a game...in a 6-5, 16-inning victory over LHV, Darnell stepped up to the plate once in the top of the 15th, grounding into a force out to end the inning in a 5-5 deadlock...Darnell also earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts while allowing ] just three hits over 4.0 innings of scoreless action...the Tennessee native would go on to capture three more victories in 2015, concluding the campaign with a 2.78 ERA (24 ER/77.2 IP) alongside 66 strikeouts.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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