Hopkins and Co. Combine for Two-Hit Shutout

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC --- Brody Hopkins and four Durham relievers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Bulls beat the Gwinnett Stripers 3-0 on Friday night at the DBAP.

The Bulls (8-2) won for the third time in four games against Gwinnett (4-6) thanks to a 15-strikeout performance by the pitching staff. Hopkins (W, 3-7) whiffed a career-tying 10 over five innings, yielding just one hit. Hunter Bigge, John Rooney, Owen Wild and Cam Hill (S, 3) each tossed a scoreless inning to close out Durham's fourth shutout win of the season.

Durham took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning thanks to a run-scoring single by Jake Cave and a bases loaded walk issued to Cooper Kinney. Nick Madrigal socked his first homer in a Bulls uniform to lead off the fifth inning to move the lead to 3-0.

Durham collected 10 hits in the win, with two apiece coming from Austin Slater (2-3, R, W), Carson Williams (2-4, R), Jake Cave (2-4, RBI) and Blake Sabol (2-3, W, SB).

The Bulls continue their series on the Fourth of July tomorrow night against the Stripers. Ty Johnson (3-1, 2.64) is expected to start for the Bulls against JR Ritchie (5-2, 3.22) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Hopkins' outing started sluggishly with a pair of walks to the game's first two hitters.

After a pair of stolen bases set up the frame for Gwinnett, Hopkins fanned Aaron Schunk and Jose Azocar to close out the inning. After needing 23 pitches to get through the first inning, Hopkins used just 58 to hustle through the next four.... Hopkins' 10 strikeouts matched his career-high, reaching double-digit Ks for the fourth time in his pro career....

Madrigal's home run was just the 8th of his minor league career in 885 at-bats.... Logan Driscoll, who tagged out two Stripers at the plate during the game, also cut down DaShawn Keirsey attempting to steal second base in the eighth inning. Keirsey had successfully stolen 32 straight bases.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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