Bullpen on Point in One-Run Loss to Memphis

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights went toe-to-toe with the Memphis Redbirds once again. Neither team could separate until the 11th inning and the final result was a 4-3 loss suffered by the Knights. It is the first time this season that Charlotte has come up short in extra-innings.

The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Edgar Quero's two-run blast to left field. The lead was short lived. Memphis took advantage of three walks and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the first inning and knotted the score 2-2.

Charlotte's starting pitcher, Joe Rock, managed to record only one out and the bullpen was called into action early. The Knights trotted out Adisyn Coffey, Duncan Davitt, Zach Franklin, and Garrett Schoenle and all four were spectacular.

Coffey navigated Charlotte out of the first inning jam and covered the second frame without any issues. Davitt worked the next three stanzas in scoreless fashion. Franklin followed with 2.2 shutout that included five strikeouts. Schoenle took care of the ninth and held Memphis off the scoreboard in the 10th.

Unfortunately, the offense found little success until Ryan Galanie came through with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th. The one-run lead was not enough and Memphis used a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th to secure the win.

Charlotte will attempt to put one in the win column on Saturday night with the July 4th game in Memphis slated for 8:05pm ET.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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