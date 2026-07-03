Dunn and Kinney Lead Bulls to Thursday Win
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Oliver Dunn cracked two homers and Cooper Kinney hit a three-run shot to lead the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 6-3 on Thursday night at the DBAP.
After Kinney drove a pull-side homer with two aboard in the second inning, Dunn smashed a homer to left-center for a 4-0 lead. In the fifth, Dunn took out Gwinnett starter Garrett Baumann for a second time to push Durham's lead to 6-2.
Michael Forret (W, 1-1) notched his first Triple-A win by working five innings of two-run ball.
Forrett authored three perfect innings of the five, and encountered his only troublesome inning in the third. Forret gave up a pair of runs during a 31-pitch inning. The Stripers managed only one baserunner over his final two innings.
Gwinnett (4-5) stranded the bases loaded in the final two innings. Evan Reifert induced a pop out to close the eighth while Alexander Alberto recorded a groundout to shortstop to end the game.
Durham (7-2) took a 2-1 series lead and has won six of the nine games with Gwinnett in 2026.
The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:45 PM ET. Brody Hopkins (2-7, 4.88) is Durham's probable starter with Gwinnett still undecided.
Notes: The two rehabbing Tampa Bay Rays were both in Thursday's lineup. Jake Fraley went 0-4 and played six innings in right field, while Gavin Lux singled and walked in three trips. Lux played seven innings at second base and committed a throwing error.
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