Dunn and Kinney Lead Bulls to Thursday Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Oliver Dunn cracked two homers and Cooper Kinney hit a three-run shot to lead the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 6-3 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

After Kinney drove a pull-side homer with two aboard in the second inning, Dunn smashed a homer to left-center for a 4-0 lead. In the fifth, Dunn took out Gwinnett starter Garrett Baumann for a second time to push Durham's lead to 6-2.

Michael Forret (W, 1-1) notched his first Triple-A win by working five innings of two-run ball.

Forrett authored three perfect innings of the five, and encountered his only troublesome inning in the third. Forret gave up a pair of runs during a 31-pitch inning. The Stripers managed only one baserunner over his final two innings.

Gwinnett (4-5) stranded the bases loaded in the final two innings. Evan Reifert induced a pop out to close the eighth while Alexander Alberto recorded a groundout to shortstop to end the game.

Durham (7-2) took a 2-1 series lead and has won six of the nine games with Gwinnett in 2026.

The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:45 PM ET. Brody Hopkins (2-7, 4.88) is Durham's probable starter with Gwinnett still undecided.

Notes: The two rehabbing Tampa Bay Rays were both in Thursday's lineup. Jake Fraley went 0-4 and played six innings in right field, while Gavin Lux singled and walked in three trips. Lux played seven innings at second base and committed a throwing error.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.