Mets Rally from Four Down to Edge WooSox, 8-7

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets' Jefry Yan on game night

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets' Jefry Yan on game night(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets erased a four-run deficit with a six-run sixth inning before surviving a late Worcester rally to earn an 8-7 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Worcester (4-6, 40-41) struck first in the third inning. Kristian Campbell doubled and Nathan Hickey walked before Tyler McDonough lined an RBI double to right field. Braiden Ward then struck out, but Brett Harris grounded out to score Hickey, giving the WooSox a 2-0 lead.

The WooSox added another run in the fourth. Allan Castro doubled with two outs before Campbell singled to center, scoring Castro to make it 3-0.

Worcester extended its lead to 4-0 in the fifth when Braiden Ward doubled and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Mikey Romero.

Syracuse (5-5, 43-42) responded with a huge sixth inning. Jorge Polanco walked before Ji Hwan Bae and MJ Melendez delivered back-to-back singles, with Melendez driving in the Mets' first run. Yonny Hernández followed with an RBI single to score Bae, and a wild pitch plated Melendez to cut the deficit to one. After back-to-back strikeouts, Zack Short ripped a two-run double to center, scoring Ryan Clifford and Hernández to put Syracuse in front, 5-4. Another wild pitch moved Short to third before Nick Morabito reached on a throwing error by shortstop Tyler McDonough, allowing Short to score and extending the lead to 6-4.

Worcester answered immediately in the seventh. Tyler McDonough walked and Braiden Ward doubled to put runners at second and third before Romero lined a two-run single to center, tying the game at 6-6.

The Mets reclaimed the lead in the bottom half. Jihwan Bae worked a leadoff walk, and MJ Melendez crushed a two-run homer to right-center field, giving Syracuse an 8-6 advantage.

The WooSox threatened again in the ninth. Pinch hitter Vinny Capra reached on a dropped third strike and wild pitch before Brett Harris singled. Pinch hitter Mickey Gasper followed with an RBI single that scored Capra, while a throwing error by center fielder Cristian Pache allowed Gasper to advance to second and Harris to third. Jefry Yan retired Andrew Knizner on a pop out before inducing a game-ending groundout from pinch hitter Jason Delay to seal the 8-7 victory.

On the mound, Tobias Myers started for Syracuse and allowed two runs over three innings while striking out three. Xzavion Curry followed with three and one-third innings of relief, surrendering three runs and striking out two. Daniel Duarte was charged with one run in the seventh inning before Jefry Yan recorded the final four outs, allowing one run while earning the save.

Melendez finished with three hits, including the decisive two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Short's two-run double capped the Mets' six-run sixth inning, while Bae reached base three times, stole his 28th base of the season and scored twice.

The Mets continue their series with Worcester on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is scheduled to start for Syracuse. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.