Senger Blasts Three-Run Homer, Robert Jr. and Polanco Rehab in 7-5 Loss to Worcester Thursday
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - A pair of early home runs and a three-run fifth inning gave the Syracuse Mets the lead, but Worcester rallied late to hand the Mets a 7-5 loss on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Worcester (4-5, 40-40) struck first in the opening inning. Braiden Ward singled, advanced to second on a disengagement violation, and scored on an RBI single by Vinny Capra to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.
Syracuse (4-5, 42-42) answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Jorge Polanco launched a solo home run to right field to tie the game before MJ Melendez followed two batters later with a solo shot to right-center, putting the Mets in front, 2-1.
The WooSox responded with solo home runs in each of the next two innings. Nathan Hickey tied the game with a homer in the second before Mickey Gasper gave Worcester a 3-2 advantage with a solo blast in the third.
The Mets reclaimed the lead in the fifth. Jared Oliva reached on a bunt single and stole second before Vidal Bruján drew a walk. Hayden Senger then crushed a three-run home run to right-center field, giving Syracuse a 5-3 lead.
Worcester began to chip away in the seventh. Tyler McDonough singled and later scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Gasper, trimming the deficit to 5-4.
The Red Sox regained the lead in the eighth. McDonough worked a one-out walk before Hickey blasted a two-run home run to right field, putting Worcester back in front, 6-5.
Worcester added an insurance run in the ninth when Ward led off the inning with a solo home run to right-center, extending the lead to 7-5.
Syracuse was unable to rally in the bottom of the ninth, as Wyatt Olds retired the final three outs to secure the victory for Worcester.
On the mound, Jonah Tong struck out three over five innings, allowing three runs on two solo home runs. Matt Turner tossed a scoreless sixth and gave up one run in the seventh. Nate Lavender surrendered the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth. Ryan Lambert worked the ninth, allowing one run on Ward's home run.
Senger finished with the biggest swing of Syracuse's night, launching a three-run homer in the fifth. Polanco and Melendez each homered in the first inning, while Oliva bunted a single, stole a base, and scored.
Syracuse continues its six-game series against Worcester on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Xzavion Curry takes the ball against right-hander Jack Anderson. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets catcher Hayden Senger
International League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Indians Surge Late to Defeat Storm Chasers 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Nashville Falls in Extras on Thursday Night - Nashville Sounds
- One to Forget: Saints Bashed by Bisons 16-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Record Largest Win of Season in Saint Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Tie Largest Comeback in Thursday Win over Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds Top Knights 8-6 with Late Offensive Surge - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Edge Sounds 5-4 in 10 Innings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Come Back to Beat Storm Chasers 4-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls to Buffalo in Extras 9-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Plates Fall in Both Halves of Quasi-Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Toppled by RailRiders in Moosic - Norfolk Tides
- Bombastic Offense Leads 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Start Fast, Top Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Defeats Toledo 6-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Los Veleros Take Center Stage Thursday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Bounce Back for 5-3 Win over Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Dunn and Kinney Lead Bulls to Thursday Win - Durham Bulls
- Senger Blasts Three-Run Homer, Robert Jr. and Polanco Rehab in 7-5 Loss to Worcester Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Three Durham Homers Sink Baumann, Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB Game Notes - July 2, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Worcester Player Moves and Roster - Worcester Red Sox
- July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Jairo Iriarte Named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month - Charlotte Knights
- AutoZone Park to Host Free Soccer Watch Party on Monday - Memphis Redbirds
- Truist 2026 Most Valuable Business Local Spotlight - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Return with Series against Omaha Before All-Star Break - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Free Kids Tickets on Buffalo Bisons Report Card Days July 7-8 Brightpath Kids - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Move to 7-0 in Extra Innings with Shutout Win over Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Offense Shut out in Game Two against Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Senger Blasts Three-Run Homer, Robert Jr. and Polanco Rehab in 7-5 Loss to Worcester Thursday
- Through Sun and Rain, Mets Fall Short to Worcester 6-5 Wednesday
- Four Runs over Three Innings Push Syracuse to 5-4 Win over Lehigh Valley Sunday
- Six-Run Eighth Inning Drowns Syracuse in Loss to Lehigh Valley Saturday
- Syracuse Pulls off Extra-Innings Victory over Lehigh Valley Friday