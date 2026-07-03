Senger Blasts Three-Run Homer, Robert Jr. and Polanco Rehab in 7-5 Loss to Worcester Thursday

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets catcher Hayden Senger

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets catcher Hayden Senger(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A pair of early home runs and a three-run fifth inning gave the Syracuse Mets the lead, but Worcester rallied late to hand the Mets a 7-5 loss on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Worcester (4-5, 40-40) struck first in the opening inning. Braiden Ward singled, advanced to second on a disengagement violation, and scored on an RBI single by Vinny Capra to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (4-5, 42-42) answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Jorge Polanco launched a solo home run to right field to tie the game before MJ Melendez followed two batters later with a solo shot to right-center, putting the Mets in front, 2-1.

The WooSox responded with solo home runs in each of the next two innings. Nathan Hickey tied the game with a homer in the second before Mickey Gasper gave Worcester a 3-2 advantage with a solo blast in the third.

The Mets reclaimed the lead in the fifth. Jared Oliva reached on a bunt single and stole second before Vidal Bruján drew a walk. Hayden Senger then crushed a three-run home run to right-center field, giving Syracuse a 5-3 lead.

Worcester began to chip away in the seventh. Tyler McDonough singled and later scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Gasper, trimming the deficit to 5-4.

The Red Sox regained the lead in the eighth. McDonough worked a one-out walk before Hickey blasted a two-run home run to right field, putting Worcester back in front, 6-5.

Worcester added an insurance run in the ninth when Ward led off the inning with a solo home run to right-center, extending the lead to 7-5.

Syracuse was unable to rally in the bottom of the ninth, as Wyatt Olds retired the final three outs to secure the victory for Worcester.

On the mound, Jonah Tong struck out three over five innings, allowing three runs on two solo home runs. Matt Turner tossed a scoreless sixth and gave up one run in the seventh. Nate Lavender surrendered the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth. Ryan Lambert worked the ninth, allowing one run on Ward's home run.

Senger finished with the biggest swing of Syracuse's night, launching a three-run homer in the fifth. Polanco and Melendez each homered in the first inning, while Oliva bunted a single, stole a base, and scored.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Worcester on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Xzavion Curry takes the ball against right-hander Jack Anderson. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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