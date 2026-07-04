RailRiders Edge Tides, 3-2

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Norfolk Tides 3-2 Friday night at PNC Field, taking two in a row against Norfolk and securing at least a series split with the Tides.

The RailRiders put a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the second against Norfolk starter Yaqui Rivera. After Duke Ellis singled and stole second, Owen Cobb doubled with two outs and Jonathan Ornelas singled for a 2-0 edge.

After three scoreless innings, RailRiders starter Alexander Cornielle allowed two runs in the top of the fourth. Ryan Noda scored from third on a José Barrero base hit to cut the deficit to one. Norfolk then loaded the bases with one out and tied the game on a Bryan Ramos groundout.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Will Brian relieved Cornielle and worked 2.1 scoreless innings to hold the Tides to two runs heading into the seventh. Norfolk loaded the bases against Rafael Montero in the top of the frame, but Montero escaped the inning to keep the game leveled at two.

Kenedy Corona legged out a triple to lead off the home half of the seventh and crossed on a wild pitch, breaking the tie to take a 3-2 lead.

RailRiders reliever Kervin Castro worked a clean eighth, and Danny Watson (S, 2) closed the door to earn the save in the ninth.

Cornielle pitched 3.2 frames, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out three. Montero (1-4) was credited with the win. Rivera surrendered two runs on five hits in 3.0 innings of work. Enoli Paredes (2-8) was charged with the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with Norfolk Saturday night at PNC Field with an Independence Day celebration featuring extended fireworks and a free t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Break Boss. Yankees #11 Prospect, left-hander Kyle Carr, will face the Orioles #10 Prospect Nestor German. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 6-4, 43-41







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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