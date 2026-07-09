Cornielle Outduels Scherzer in RailRiders Victory
Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-1 on Wednesday evening at Sahlen Field. Alexander Cornielle struck out seven over 5.2 one-hit innings, and Tyler Hardman's eighth RailRiders home run paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to its fifth straight win.
The RailRiders built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first off MLB rehabber Max Scherzer. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases on singles by J.C. Escarra, Marco Luciano and Yanquiel Fernández. After Oswaldo Cabrera's sac fly staked SWB to a 1-0 lead, Hardman's 426-foot home run to left-center, his third homer of the series, extended the advantage to four runs.
Duke Ellis led off the second with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. An Escarra sac fly brought home Ellis for a 5-0 lead.
Cornielle (1-1) made the advantage stick, pitching beyond the fourth for the first time this season while allowing just a third-inning single and three walks.
Rafael Montero and Chris Kean followed Cornielle with a scoreless inning each. Yovanny Cruz allowed an unearned run on a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth.
Scherzer (0-2) surrendered all five runs, four earned, on six hits with five strikeouts. CJ Van Eyk pitched five scoreless behind Scherzer for the Bisons.
Game three of the series is slated for 6:35 P.M. on Thursday night. Elmer Rodriguez and Grant Rogers are slated to start for the RailRiders and Bisons, respectively.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
9-4, 46- 41
International League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Mets Split Doubleheader against Tides to Open Series Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Fall in Second Game at Jacksonville - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Skid Reaches Five with 7-3 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hens Shut out Indians in Game Two - Toledo Mud Hens
- 14-Year Baseball Vet Stifles Indians' Hot Stretch - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Syracuse - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Sweep a Doubleheader on Wednesday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Walk off Storm Chasers 12-8 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chavis' Walks off Omaha with Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Grand Slam - Louisville Bats
- Ledbetter Laces Pair of Homers to Lift Memphis Past Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Bash Three Homers But Clippers Even Series at a Game Apiece - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Scherzer Strikes out Five as Bisons Fall to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Wings Unable to Fend off WooSox, Fall in Both Legs of Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- Cornielle Outduels Scherzer in RailRiders Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pitching Strong for Second Straight Day, But Saints Fall 3-1 to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Pitching Shines, Defeats St. Paul 3-1 - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 8, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Survivor Legend Rupert Boneham Appearing at Bats Game Friday - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 8 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- July 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Score a Free Travis Bazzana Clippers Bobblehead on Saturday, July 18 Presented by Meijer - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Cornielle Outduels Scherzer in RailRiders Victory
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 8, 2026
- RailRiders Crush Buffalo
- SWB Game Notes - July 7, 2026
- Beck Earns as International League Pitcher of the Month by MiLB