Bulls Fall in Second Game at Jacksonville

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hit four two-run homers in support of Braxton Garrett in defeating the first-place Durham Bulls 12-2 at VyStar Ballpark on Wednesday night.

The Bulls (10-3) saw their four-game winning streak snapped and their International League lead shrink to one game over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After a scoreless first three innings, Durham grabbed a two-run lead when Tatem Levins bounced a single over the head of first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos. Carson Williams and Jacob Melton scored to hand Michael Forret (L, 1-1) a 2-0 lead.

However, Jacksonville (8-6) scored three times in the bottom half for a 3-2 lead. De Los Santos crushed an opposite-field homer to tie the game. After a single and error, Rece Hinds stole home on the back end of a double steal to put Jacksonville ahead.

Matthew Etzel homered in the fifth against Evan Reifert. In the sixth, Kemp Alderman drilled a deep homer to left off Trevor Martin. Jacksonville's final homer came in the seventh when Hinds blasted a two-run shot against Luis Guerrero.

Logan Davidson, who played the first seven innings in left field, entered to pitch the eighth, allowing one run.

Melton had two of Durham's five hits, while Williams reached once on a single and two walks.

The series is tied 1-game apiece with Brody Hopkins (3-7, 4.52) expected to start for Durham Thursday against Brandon White (3-3, 5.88) at 7:05 PM ET.

Notes: The Bulls entered the game with the best winning percentage in minor league baseball in the second half, and one of only two teams playing above .800 through the first two weeks. San Jose (13-3) is the other, playing .813 baseball in the second half...

Davidson became the second position player to pitch this season for Durham, joining Bryan Broecker, who appeared five times for the Bulls in the first half. Davidson made one major league pitching appearance for the Los Angeles Angels, tossing a scoreless inning against Seattle on September 14th.... Each of the four homers hit by Jacksonville occurred after the Bulls gave the Jumbo Shrimp a free baserunner. In the fourth, a walk preceded De Los Santos' homer. In the fifth, it was a hit by pitch prior to Etzel's shot. A walk occurred two batters ahead of Alderman's home run in the sixth, then a walk led off the seventh before Hinds' homer... Jacksonville had the leadoff batter reach via a walk or hit by pitch in each of the final five innings... The Bulls' streak of hitting back-to-back-to-back homers in a game ended at two. The Bulls drilled three straight homers Saturday against Gwinnett, then did it again on Tuesday against Jacksonville. According to Baseball Reference, the odds of hitting three straight homers for a major league team is 8000-1, and doing it in consecutive games is 2.6 billion-to-1.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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