Ledbetter Laces Pair of Homers to Lift Memphis Past Gwinnett
Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 7-3 victory on Wednesday night at Gwinnett Field.
Right fielder Colton Ledbetter continued his blazing second half of the season with his first Triple-A multi-homer game. The left-handed hitter went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two homers and three RBIs. The stellar line pushed his second half slash line to .400/.455/.650 in 11 games
Ledbetter tallied one of four multi-hit efforts for Memphis in the win. Shortstop Thomas Saggese went 2-for-5 with an RBI. First baseman Ramon Mendoza added two hits and two RBIs while Catcher Yohel Pozo smacked two hits. Center fielder Victor Scott II also reached twice with an RBI single and a walk.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen allowed one run on five hits, walked two and struck out seven. The left-handed pitcher gave up a solo home run in 4.2 innings pitched. Victor Santos tossed a scoreless ninth inning out of the bullpen to close out the win.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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