Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Syracuse

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-10 | 31-57) split a doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets (7-7 | 45-44) on Wednesday at Harbor Park. The Tides fell in game one, 9-3, but would take game two, 3-2.

In game one, it was all Syracuse, scoring two runs in the first inning, two in the third, and five in the fifth. The Tides managed just four hits in the game one loss.

In game two, it was a pitcher's duel in a quicker game. Chris Kachmar allowed the lone two runs as the starter, with Yaqui Rivera tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and Jose Espada getting the win with 1.1 scoreless innings and a strikeout. Down 2-1 in the sixth, Christian Encarnacion-Strand ripped a two-run double to give the Tides the late lead and the eventual win.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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