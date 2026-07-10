Vázquez Gets Walk-off Win For Norfolk
Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (4-10 | 32-57) defeated the Syracuse Mets (7-8 | 45-45), 5-4, in 10 innings on Thursday night at Harbor Park. The Tides take a series lead and win back-to-back games for the first time since June 3 - 4.
Syracuse scored two runs in the first inning, but Norfolk bounced right back with a run in the second on a home run by José Barrero. Three more runs crossed for Norfolk in the third on a three-run homer by Christian Encarnacion Strand. It was the 18th home run for each of those hitters.
The Mets would tie the game after scoring a run in each of the seventh and eighth innings, eventually forcing extra innings. In the 10th, Josh Walker was able to hold the Mets scoreless for a second consecutive inning. With runners on first and second with one out in the bottom-half, Luis Vázquez knocked the walk-off RBI single to put away the Mets, 5-4.
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