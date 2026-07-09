Atlanta Braves Pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver to Rehab with Gwinnett on Saturday

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver will join the Stripers on Saturday, July 11 as he continues an injury rehab assignment. Smith-Shawver, on the Braves' 60-day Injured List (right elbow reconstruction), is schedule to start Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game vs. the Memphis Redbirds at Gwinnett Field.

The 23-year-old Smith-Shawver began his rehab assignment with Class-A Augusta on June 30 and made two starts, going 0-0 with a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, and .208 BAA.

Smith-Shawver has made 16 career Major League appearances (15 starts), all with the Braves from 2023-25. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and .223 BAA.

Smith-Shawver's rehab assignment marks his return to Gwinnett. The Fort Worth, Texas native has spent his entire Triple-A career with the Stripers, going 5-10 with a 4.65 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and .207 BAA in 32 starts from 2023-25.

Smith-Shawver will be the seventh Atlanta Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this year, joining catcher Sean Murphy (April 21-May 2), right-hander Spencer Strider (April 21-26), shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (May 5-10), left-hander Dylan Dodd (May 5-18), catcher Drake Baldwin (June 13-14), and left-hander Danny Young (June 30-July 2).

Tickets for Saturday's game are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Listen to the game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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