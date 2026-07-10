Unroe Shines in Charlotte's 9-2 Victory
Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - In just his second game as a member of the Charlotte Knights, Riley Unroe made a statement. The newest addition to Charlotte's roster unloaded a pair of Home Runs and drove in three in the Knights 9-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday evening. Unroe even added a sliding catch in right field for good measure.
Most of the damage done by Charlotte took place in the bottom of the first inning, and it all happened with two outs. Nolan Jones clubbed a 430-foot three-run homer and gave the Knights a 3-1 lead. Two batters later, Andy Weber belted a two-run Home Run and Unroe followed Weber's blast with one of his own.
Unroe struck again in the bottom of the fifth. This time the outfielder connected with a two-run jack off the Atrium Health Home Run porch in right. Michael Turner tacked on the final run of the game with an RBI single in the sixth.
Charlotte's pitching was spearheaded by Jonathan Cannon. The right-hander worked five solid frames and limited the Sounds to two runs. Cannon struck out four and scattered five hits.
Tanner McDougal tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen for the second time this week and Duncan Davitt slammed the door shut with three dominant innings pitched down the stretch. Davitt surrendered only one hit and struck out five on his way to his first save of the season.
The victory gives the Knights a two-games-to-one advantage through the first three games of the homestand. Game Four takes place on Friday night with the first pitch set for 7:04pm ET.
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