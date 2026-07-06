Munetaka Murakami Suiting up for the Knights on Tuesday

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights will have some major star power in their lineup to begin this week's homestand.

Members of the Charlotte community will have the opportunity to come see one of Major League Baseball's biggest rising stars when Munetaka Murakami suits up for the Knights this Tuesday. Murakami is being assigned to Charlotte's roster for a rehab tune-up before rejoining the Chicago White Sox.

Murakami is in the midst of one of the best MLB rookie seasons of all time. The Kumamoto, Japan native totaled 20 Home Runs prior to suffering an injury on May 30th. It is the most Home Runs hit by any MLB rookie before the month of June.

Murakami's Home Run numbers have shattered multiple MLB rookie records by a Japanese born-player previously held by Shohei Ohtani. Murakami has not played since the injury and his 20 Home Runs still rank as the sixth most in the American League.

The first-baseman's eye-popping start to his MLB career garnered him the American League Rookie of the Month in the month of May. Murakami was acquired by the White Sox in the off-season and signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the club.

Murakami and the Knights will take on the Nashville Sounds at Truist Field on Tuesday at 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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