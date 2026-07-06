Stripers Homestand Highlights: Stripers Start Their Engines for "Racing Night"

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Gwinnett Field for their first home series of the second half from July 7-12 as they host the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals). A fast-paced week of fun includes "Racing Night" on July 10 and "Disney Toy Story Night" on July 11.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Stripers Toy Car as part of "Racing Night," and the first 1,000 fans will get a Stripers-themed Cowboy Hat as part of "Disney Toy Story Night." The series also includes 2000's Night for Throwback Thursday on July 9.

NEW PARKING PRICING: Starting with this homestand and continuing for the rest of the season, all parking at Gwinnett Field is now just $9 flat (was previously $12).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 7 vs. Memphis (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m,

- 5-4-3 Tuesday, Presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Memphis (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with a paid owner! All dogs and owners will be seated on the first base side of Gwinnett Field.

Thursday, July 9 vs. Memphis (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.

- 2000's Night: Join us for a night of iconic hits and trendy fashion as we throw it back to the 2000's!

Friday, July 10 vs. Memphis (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m

- Racing Night: Start your engines; It's racing night at Gwinnett Field! Absorb all things racing at every turn as we gear up for the big race down the street. Test your racing skills with our NASCAR Racing Simulator, Pit-Stop Challenge, and more.

- Stripers Toy Car Giveaway: Arrive early to collect a one-of-a-kind Stripers themed diecast car model given to the first 2,000 fans.

- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).

Saturday, July 11 vs. Memphis (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Disney Toy Story Night: We're turning Gwinnett Field into Andy's room! Join us for an immersive night of toybox magic.

- Stripers Cowboy Hat Giveaway: Arrive early to collect a unique Stripers-branded cowboy hat! It goes to the first 1,000 fans.

- Toy Story Specialty Jersey Auction: Stripers' players and coaches will don a specialty jersey to coincide with the theme of the night. Autographed, game-worn jerseys will be available at GoStripers.com during and after the game, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting a dedicated non-profit.

Sunday, July 12 vs. Memphis (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases (both weather permitting). It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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