IronPigs, B.Braun, United Way Announce Donation Drive for Victims of Venezuela Earthquake

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In the wake of the devastating earthquake in Venezuela, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, B.Braun, and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley are teaming up for a Donation Drive on July 8th through the 12th at Coca-Cola Park to send supplies to those affected.

"Our hearts are with the families and communities in Venezuela facing unimaginable loss," said Marci Lesko, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. "United Way's strength has always been bringing people together when needs arise. Through this partnership with the IronPigs and B. Braun, we can connect local generosity with global relief efforts and give our community a meaningful way to support those affected."

"At B. Braun, improving the health of people around the world extends beyond the products we make," said Alli Longenhagen, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Engagement. "The devastation caused by this earthquake has impacted hundreds of thousands of people, and we are honored to work alongside the IronPigs and United Way to help deliver much-needed relief to those affected."

"We extend our whole hearts to everyone affected by the Venezuela Earthquakes," said IronPigs President & General Manager. "Our greatest thanks to United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and B. Braun for jumping into action alongside us so we may be able to provide crucial supplies in a dire moment. The generosity of the Lehigh Valley knows no bounds and we have our great partners and community to thank for that."

The IronPigs will be hosting the donation drive at Coca-Cola Park and the following items will be accepted:

Canned goods

Diapers

First Aid Kids

Personal Hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant)

Initial estimates indicate over 1,400 lives have been lost, and more than 300,000 people have been impacted by these deadly earthquakes including tens of thousands of individuals that are still missing.

Donations can be dropped off at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store, presented by Guber, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8th. Donations will be collected during normal store hours in addition to at all entrances at each home game from July 8th thru the 12th. Collected donations will then be sent to those affected in Venezuela in collaboration with United Way Worldwide.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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