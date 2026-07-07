Blue Jays Max Scherzer to Start for the Bisons July 8

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that 3-Time Cy Young Award winning pitcher, Max Scherzer, is scheduled to make an MLB injury rehabilitation start for the Bisons on Wednesday, July 8 (6:35 p.m.) in the Herd's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) at Sahlen Field.

Wednesday's game was already full of great promotions! The evening is our next Tops Dog Day at the Park where pups get in for FREE with any adult ticket purchase. Kids can also get a FREE Ticket by showing their report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office as part of Report Card Nights with BrightPath Kids. Finally, as a Win-It Wednesday, we'll have prizes all game long thanks to BuffaloLaw.com.

A 2-Time World Series Champion, Scherzer is one of just six pitchers in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award in both the American and National Leagues. He was selected to the MLB All-Star Game for seven straight seasons from 2013 to 2019, as well as being named an all-star in 2021.

Tickets for Wednesday's game are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Bisons fans are reminded they can SAVE 20% on all single-game tickets purchased before gameday.

Scherzer made two starts with the Bisons earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. He's also made six starts with the Blue Jays this year around his injuries. Scherzer was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts for the Blue Jays last season with 82 strikeouts in 85.0 innings of work. He was 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA in three postseason starts for the American League Champion Blue Jays.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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