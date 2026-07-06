Iowa Cubs to Begin Homestand against St. Paul

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs begin a six-games series on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The I-Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they finish play before the 2026 All-Star Break and continue International League play.

Tuesday, July 7 features our Twos-Days promotion. Get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse.

Wednesday, July 8 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, July 9, is our Small Business Night, presented By Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. Join Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses for Small Business Night to celebrate the local business owners who help make our community great. The first 2,000 through the gate will go home with sunglasses. Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees).

Friday, July 10 features our Sam Bernabe bobblehead giveaway, to commemorate his 40 plus years of service to the Iowa Cubs. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a bobblehead. Be sure to stick around postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday, July 11 we will be hosting Veterans Appreciation Night to honor those who have served to protect our freedom. Additionally, we will be taking the field in our Capital City Collection jerseys. Come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. Postgame, we will have a Drone Show.

On Sunday July 12, we will take the field as the Demonios de Des Moines, in celebration of our Latino and Hispanic community, presented by American Heart Association, Prairie Meadows, and Coca-Cola. Stick around postgame for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Blank Children's Hospital. Kids can take a lap around the bases. Enter through the gate at the far end of the visiting team dugout and will exit behind home plate.

Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, July 7: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, July 8: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, July 9: 6:38 P.M.

Friday, July 10: 7:08 P.M.

Saturday, July 11: 6:08 P.M.

Sunday, July 12: 1:08 P.M.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.