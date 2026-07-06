Enmanuel Valdez Named International League Player of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball today announced that Indianapolis Indians infielder Enmanuel Valdez was named the International League Player of the Week for June 29-July 5. Valdez hit .400 (10-for-25) with three multi-hit performances, five extra-base hits, three home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.304 OPS across six games against the Omaha Storm Chasers. He is the second Indians player to win an MiLB weekly award this season, joining right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis (June 8-14), and he is the club's first position player to earn the title since Nelson Velázquez did so in the final week of the 2025 season (Sept. 15-21).

Valdez, 27, finished the week ranking among IL players in RBI (1st), total bases (T-1st, 21), OPS (2nd), hits (T-2nd), extra-base hits (T-2nd) and home runs (T-3rd). He left the yard three times on Saturday; once in the resumed contest that was suspended on Friday and twice in the 7.0-inning nightcap, including a grand slam. This marked the third time this season that he left the yard in back-to-back games (also May 23-24 at Toledo and June 10-11 vs. Columbus).

The San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic native has spent the entire 2026 season with Indianapolis, posting a .261 batting average (60-for-230) with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 44 RBI and a .794 OPS in 64 games.

Valdez was traded to Pittsburgh from Boston on Dec. 25, 2024, in exchange for RHP Joe Vogatsky. He was originally signed by Houston as a non-drafted free agent on June 2, 2015.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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