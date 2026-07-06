Non-Stop Ballpark Fun Continues this Week with Christmas' in July 'Bash, a Movie-Game Doubleheader & Ernie Clement Bobble Giveaway

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's been a summer of non-stop fun at Sahlen Field and the great events continue this week as the Bisons return home Tuesday to host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) for a six-game series. Three giveaway games, two more fireworks shows, a FREE ticket offer for kids and so much more have all been jam-packed into the Herd's next homestand!

It'll be another amazing weekend at the ballpark, starting with Friday's 'Christmas in July' Honda fridaynightbash! (6:35 p.m.), which will include Santa, of course, as well as a Cookie Cutter Set Giveaway, presented by Frost Artisan Bakery. Then on Saturday, it's a Movie-Game Doubleheader as part of Vintage Movie Night. Before the Bisons/RailRiders game at 6:35 p.m., we'll be holding a screening of the classic 'A League of Their Own,' a film inspired by the players of the All-American Professional Girls Baseball League, which included the mother of Bisons manager Casey Candaele, Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer Helen Callaghan (no additional ticket needed for movie).

Then Sunday (1:05 p.m.) it's a twist on a classic ballpark giveaway with the Bisons Ernie Clement 'Bobble-in-a-Box' Giveaway, presented by Equitable Advisors, as we celebrate the former Bisons infielder and top American League 2026 All-Star vote-getter, Ernie Clement!

The homestand starts Tuesday (6:35 p.m.) with a very special First Responders Night, presented by Hyundai. The Bisons have partnered with the FAM Foundation, and the evening will feature a pregame Touch-a-Truck, $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, postgame Fireworks and special pregame ceremonies, including a ceremonial first pitch from Buffalo police officer, Marc Hurst.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. One great note for families is BOTH Tuesday and Wednesday's games are Report Card Days with BrightPath Kids where kids can get a FREE KIDS TICKET to either game when they show their report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, July 7 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- First Responders Night, with the FAM Foundation and presented by Hyundai. Pregame 'Touch-a-Truck' on the Sahlen Field Plaza. Special pregame ceremonies with Buffalo Police, Buffalo Fire, EMS, Erie County Sheriff and Clarence Volunteer Fire.

- Postgame Fireworks Show

- 'Report Card Game' presented by BrightPath Kids. FREE KIDS TICKETS are available by showing a K-12 report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY.

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- 'Report Card Game' presented by BrightPath Kids. FREE KIDS TICKETS are available by showing a K-12 report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY.

- Tops Dog Day at the ballpark. Free admission to all dogs (Seneca St. Gate).

-Win-it Wednesday, presented by BuffaloLaw.com: Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, July 9 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 a.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Family Value Thursdays, presented AAA Insurance.

- ALL TICKETS $10. $3 Kids Concessions Items (Chicken Nuggets, Nachos, Ice Cream)

-" Luces de Buffalo" COPA de la diversion game with special in-game promotions. Fans can also purchase churros and empanadas during the game.

Friday, July 10 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5 p.m.)

- Honda fridaynightbash!®, with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m. and postgame Fireworks

- THEME: 'Christmas in July', presented by Frost Artisan Bakery. Cookie Cutter Set Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:00 p.m.). Visits with Santa, caroling from Friends of Harmony, and a special Cookie Decorating Session with free decorating kits to the first 100 participants. .

Saturday, July 11 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Movie Gates 3:30 p.m.)

- Vintage Movie Night, Movie-Game Doubleheader.

-Pregame screening of the movie, A League of Their Own, while the teams take batting practice (onfield activities subject to change). MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. opens at 3:30 p.m., movie begins at 3:50 p.m. NO ADDITIONAL TICKET NEEDED to view movie. Ballpark favorites/movie concessions will be available.

- Labatt-urday Night: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, July 12 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05 p.m. | Giveaway Gate: 11:30 a.m.)

- Ernie Clement 'Bobble-in-a-Box, presented by Equitable Advisors to the first 3,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. ONLY

- Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids. Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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