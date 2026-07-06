Red Wings Announce 2026 Walk of Fame Class

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2026 Walk of Fame Class. The group will be inducted on Sunday, August 2, before the Red Wings' 1:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets.

2026 WALK OF FAME CLASS

AMATEUR COACHES

CINDY D'ERRICO - Longtime Byron-Bergen coach is considered one of Section V's best in girls volleyball. Inducted into the NYVCA Hall of Fame in 2017, she has obtained five Section V titles - 2013-15, 2017, and 2019 - while she also led Byron-Bergen to three straight New York State championships from 2004-06.

JAMIE SCHNEIDER - Head coach of the Spencerport High School girls soccer program since 2003, building one of New York State's premier high school programs. In 23 seasons as coach, Schneider has led the Rangers to three state championships (2016, 2017 and 2023) and 11 consecutive Section V titles - a streak that is active (2016-25). The Rangers were also state runners-up in 2019. His career all-time record is 284-114-37. In 2023, Schneider was named the United Soccer Coaches National Large Public School Girls Coach of the Year after leading the Rangers to an undefeated season and a state championship.

DENNY MILES - Known as one of the most accomplished coaches in Section V history, having led Wellsville boys basketball, soccer, and baseball programs during a coaching career spanning nearly five decades. While best known as New York State's all-time winningest high school baseball coach, Miles also guided Wellsville's boys basketball program to sustained success and has dedicated his career to mentoring student-athletes both on and off the field.

JOE THYROFF - Built Pittsford Sutherland into one of New York's premier high school tennis programs, coaching both the boys and girls teams to numerous Section V championships and more than 500 career dual-match victories. A longtime leader in Section V and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Thyroff has also served as both Section V Sport Coordinator and NYSPHSAA Boys Tennis Coordinator, helping shape high school tennis across New York State.

CONTRIBUTORS/ADMINISTRATION

PETE GUELLI - Chief Operating Officer of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, overseeing business operations for both franchises as well as other properties under their ownership. An Aquinas Institute graduate, Guelli is widely respected for his leadership in the sports industry and has helped drive major initiatives in fan experience, corporate partnerships, and organizational growth throughout his career.

KATY NESBITT - A Rochester native and one of the world's most accomplished soccer officials, serving as a FIFA assistant referee on the international stage. A graduate of Bishop Kearney and St. John Fisher University, Nesbitt made history as the first American woman to officiate a men's FIFA World Cup match and has since worked both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup tournaments.

AMATEUR SPORTS

BOBBY DIERNA III - One of the most accomplished wrestlers in SUNY Cortland history, becoming the program's first two-time NCAA Division III National Champion and a four-time NCAA All-American. Dierna finished his collegiate career with a 106-9 record, an undefeated senior season, and multiple conference and regional championships, cementing his place among New York's all-time collegiate wrestling greats.

KEITH DOWNING - A standout quarterback at Fairport High School before starring at Syracuse University, where he earned both bachelor's and master's degrees while lettering for the Orange football program. A 2017 inductee into the Section V Football Hall of Fame, Downing led Fairport to a mythical New York State championship in 1992 and remains one of the Rochester area's most accomplished high school quarterbacks before going on to a distinguished career in medicine.

CHAYSE IERLAN - One of the most decorated lacrosse goaltenders to come out of Rochester, earning All-America honors while starring at Cornell University. A Victor High School graduate, Ierlan helped lead the Blue Devils to multiple Section V and New York State championships before becoming one of the nation's premier collegiate goalies. At Cornell, he earned First Team USILA All-America honors, was named the Ivy League Goalie of the Year, and helped lead the Big Red to Championship Weekend while finishing among the NCAA's leaders in save percentage and goals-against average. Following his collegiate career, Ierlan was selected in the Premier Lacrosse League Draft, continuing his success at the professional level.

TD IERLAN - Widely regarded as the greatest faceoff specialist in lacrosse history, earning First Team All-America honors at both Yale University and the University of Denver while rewriting the NCAA record book. A Victor High School graduate, Ierlan won multiple New York State championships before becoming a three-time NCAA Faceoff Specialist of the Year, a two-time NCAA faceoff percentage leader, and the NCAA's all-time leader in career faceoff wins. He helped lead Yale to the 2018 NCAA National Championship. Following his collegiate career, Ierlan was selected first overall in the 2022 Major League Lacrosse Draft and fourth overall in the Premier Lacrosse League Draft. He has continued his success as one of lacrosse's elite faceoff specialists.

CHRIS LILLIS - A two-time Olympic gold medalist in freestyle aerial skiing and one of the most accomplished winter athletes to come out of the Rochester area. A Pittsford native and Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team product, Lillis has also captured multiple World Championship medals and became the youngest man ever to win a FIS Aerials World Cup event at age 17.

PROFESSIONAL SPORTS

ERNIE CLEMENT - A Major League infielder whose versatility, defensive excellence, and high-energy style of play have made him one of baseball's most respected players. A Brighton High School graduate, Clement earned All-ACC honors at the University of Virginia and helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2015 College World Series championship before being selected by the Cleveland Indians in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. During Toronto's 2025 postseason run, Clement set the Major League record with 30 hits in a single postseason while batting .411 across three playoff series. In 2026, he was named the American League's starting second baseman for the MLB All-Star Game after receiving more fan votes than every player in baseball except Shohei Ohtani.

DAN PANAGGIO - One of Rochester's most accomplished basketball coaches, with a career spanning high school, Division I college basketball, the NBA and professional leagues around the world. A Rochester Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Panaggio, a SUNY Brockport alumnus, was head coach at McQuaid Jesuit for four seasons, served as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, earned two NBA championship rings while working with the Los Angeles Lakers organization, and won multiple championships and Coach of the Year honors as head coach of the Quad City Thunder. His remarkable coaching career has made him one of the most respected basketball minds to come out of Western New York.

ISAIAH STEWART - This summer, the Pistons traded the 6-foot-8, 250-pound Stewart - widely known as "Beef Stew" for his willingness to mix it up - to the Memphis Grizzlies for a trio of future second-round draft picks. Last season, Stewart averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks for the Pistons. A Rochester native and McQuaid Jesuit graduate, Stewart was a McDonald's All-American, Naismith High School All-American, and one of the nation's top-ranked recruits before starring at the University of Washington and being selected 16th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Since entering the NBA, he has become a cornerstone of Detroit's young core, earning recognition as one of the league's toughest and most dependable frontcourt players.

TEAMS OF THE AGES

2006 ROC BOWLING ALL-STARS - One of the greatest teams in bowling history, setting a national record with a 3,610 team series during an unforgettable season. Featuring several of the Rochester area's elite bowlers, the team also posted a remarkable 1,242 team game and cemented Rochester's reputation as one of the nation's premier bowling communities.

HOBART HOCKEY 2023-2025 - From 2023 through 2025, the Hobart Statesmen established themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in NCAA Division III hockey history, capturing three consecutive national championships while compiling a remarkable 86-3-2 record over the three seasons. Led by head coach Mark Taylor, the Statesmen dominated both conference and national competition, becoming the first Division III men's hockey program to win three straight NCAA titles and setting the standard for excellence in collegiate hockey.

DAN GUILFOYLE CHAIRMAN'S CHOICE AWARD

BRISTOL MOUNTAIN - Has been Western New York's premier ski destination for more than 60 years, offering the region's highest vertical drop and serving as a training ground for generations of elite skiers and snowboarders. Home to the nationally recognized Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team, the resort has produced numerous Olympians, World Cup athletes, and national champions while introducing countless families to winter sports.

Tickets to August 2, induction day, and all remaining Red Wings home games are available online at RedWingsBaseball.com. They can also be purchased by calling 585-423-WING or in person at the ESL Ballpark ticket office.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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