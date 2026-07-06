Back to the Future: Wallner Named June International League Player of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In 2024, Matt Wallner was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in April. Once he got his swing going, he was one of the best hitters in the International League. He was awarded the Player of the Month in June that year. Fast forward to 2026 and Wallner is repeating the same script. For the second time in three years, Wallner is the recipient of the International League Player of the Month for June as announced by Minor League Baseball.

The 28-year-old Wallner put up robust numbers slashing .315 (28-89)/.390/.730/1.120 with four doubles, 11 home runs, 28 RBI, and scoring 23 runs over 22 games. Wallner led the league in home runs, runs, RBI, total bases (65), and slugging percentage, tied for second in extra-base hits (15), and fourth in OPS in June. He homered in back-to-back games four times and slugged three home runs on June 4 against Indianapolis. He collected a hit in 17 of 22 games in the month, including nine multi-hit games, and an RBI in 12 of 22 games including a five RBI game in that June 4 contest. He also had back-to-back four RBI performances on June 12 and 13 at Toledo.

Since being optioned and playing in his first game on May 15, Wallner is slashing .282/.367/.607/.983 with eight doubles, 15 home runs, and 42 RBI while scoring 31 runs across 42 games. He became the Saints Triple-A franchise home run leader on June 13 when he hit his 49th, and is currently 12 home runs shy of setting the all-time franchise home run record (Independent and Triple-A) which is currently 67 held by Ole Sheldon.

Since May 15, Wallner is second in the International League in home runs, total bases (99), third in RBI, fourth in extra-base hits (23) and slugging percentage, sixth in OPS, and tied for seventh in runs scored.

Wallner is the lone Saints player to win the International League Player of the Month, having done it twice.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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