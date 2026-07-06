Beck Earns as International League Pitcher of the Month by MiLB

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its monthly awards for June and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Brendan Beck was named the International League's Pitcher of the Month. The Yankees #21 prospect held a 1.24 earned run average in five June starts.

During this time, Beck worked 29 frames earning three wins and no losses. He began the month with a 13-inning scoreless streak. He also tossed three quality starts and pitched through the seventh inning twice. Beck did have one rained shortened appearance. The righty allowed just four earned runs in June and only ten walks while striking out 31.

Twice this summer he earned Pitcher of the Week honors, including for his seven no-hit innings in a RailRiders combined no-hitter on June 5 at Syracuse. Then he faced 24 batters, striking out six and walking three on 93 pitches before handing the ball to Carson Coleman. His other accolade came when he pitched five and two thirds shutout frames, allowing just one hit and one walk also against Syracuse.

Beck has made sixteen Triple-A starts to hold a 3.07 earned run average on the season. He has recorded a team-high seven wins along with two losses in 88.0 innings pitched. Beck has only issued 28 walks to 91 total strikeouts. Despite missing two starts to pitch with the Yankees, he has the best ERA among qualified players, the most innings tossed, and the most strikeouts in the International League. He also holds the second most wins and second most games started.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Yankees in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft out of Stanford University.

Beck made his debut for New York this season on May 7 at Yankee Stadium. He pitched three frames after the opener to help the team solidify a 9-2 victory. Beck worked through the first inning clean, striking out Justin Foscue for his first MLB punchout. He went on to allow just two earned runs on two hits and three walks totaling 52 pitches. The Yankees recently recalled him to be their starter on July 4 where he took the loss after letting up five runs in 3.2 frames.

Beck is the first RailRider to earn the honor this season. The last pitcher for SWB to bring home this award was Will Warren in September of 2023, while Spencer Jones won the accolade in July of last season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads to Buffalo to face the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays before the All-Star Break. The team returns to PNC Field to take on the Worcester Red Sox in a three-game set. For more information on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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