'Piggies to Pitties: 'Pigs to Transform into Pitties August 11th

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that the next edition in their long line of canine themed alternate identities, Pitties, will take the field on Tuesday, August 11th when the Pitties play host to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park.

As part of Duke's Delites Dog Adoption Night and a Tail Waggin' Day presented by Abby Road Veterinary Hospital, the Pitties will come out to play with the first 1,500 adults 18 & over taking home a collapsible dog bowl! As part of a Tail Waggin' Day, all dogs and their owners (not just pitties) are welcome to come take in what will be a glorious night honoring our favorite, four-legged, furry friends.

Multiple dog rescues and adoption agencies will be on the concourse at Coca-Cola Park for the evening as part of Duke's Delites Dog Adoption Night. Striving to raise awareness for the various shelters and agencies in the area, there will also be dogs available for adoption at the ballpark, meaning you could come to the ballpark all by your lonesome but leave with your own very new best friend!

Even if you don't bring your own dog or leave with one, be prepared to be entertained by the greatest four-legged acts in the nation as both Mutts Gone Nuts and Casey the Bat Dog will be in attendance to wow the crowd with their special canine capabilities.

The Pitties will take the field in custom jerseys and hats, joining the lineage of dog-based alternate personas that the 'Pigs have morphed into including: IronPugs (2019), IronWieners (2021) IronMutts (2022), and Corgis (2023).

The on-field jersey and hat both feature a navy blue base. The hat has the eponymous Pittie face as the logo on the front, with smiling mouth and dangling tongue, complete with ears flopped slightly to the side. The jersey has Pitties as the wordmark with the Pittie logo underneath with accompanying logo patch with the left sleeve. The colorway used is the same as the 'Pigs primary look, reconfigured to match an iron-colored Pittie.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned and caps raffled off by IronPigs Charities with proceeds being split with local animal rescue nonprofit, Pals for Life. Text "IRONPIGS" to 76278 to bid. Auction opens at 5 p.m. on August 11th and closes on August 13th at 4 p.m.

In addition to the on-field jersey and hat, a full suite of merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and more, is available at the Clubhouse Store presented by Guber and at shopironpigs.com.

"While the IronPigs welcome dogs to Coca-Cola Park many times each year, this annual event is the showcase night for pups," said Pitties President, Kurt Landes. "I'm excited to assist so many of the local animal rescues who support so many beloved dogs. Plus, thrilled to spotlight Pitties - and their owners - who deserve their night to shine."

While the 'Pigs have allowed Cats to get their due the past two years with their 'Cats' identity and accompanying Caturday, Pitties is a return to the roots of canine companionship for the 'Pigs, returning the love and warmth that Pitties emanate.

First pitch on August 11th is slated for 6:45 p.m. as the Pitties play host to the Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders. Tickets are available now at ironpigsbaseball.com, by visiting the Provident Bank Box Office or by calling 610.841.PIGS.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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