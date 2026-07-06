Indians Finish Series with Loss

Published on July 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Indianapolis Indians could not finish the week with a victory, taking a 13-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Indianapolis saw Jhostynxon Garcia, Enmanuel Valdez, Rafael Flores Jr. and Jack Brannigan record multiple hits, but could not string together enough runs to keep the game close.

A John Rave double, a Brett Squires sacrifice fly, a Gavin Cross double and a 417-foot rocket to left center field by Matthew Lugo gave the Storm Chasers (5-7, 38-48) an early 4-1 lead. The Indians (7-5, 38-49) responded in the fourth inning when Brannigan sent a single to center field and Flores followed with a single to make it a 4-3 game.

The Storm Chasers did not look back from there, scoring an additional nine runs. Omaha scored on singles by Cross and Andrew Velazques in the fifth inning to make it a 7-3 game. A two-run homer by Rudy Martin Jr. and two-run homers by Abraham Toro in both the sixth and eighth innings put the game out of reach for Indy.

Khristian Curtis (L, 2-1) got the nod for the Indians, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing four runs during his outing. He was trailed by Jaden Woods (0.2ip) who allowed three runs, Mike Clevinger (1.1ip) who gave up an additional two runs, Noah Murdock (1.0ip) with a scoreless frame and Beau Burrows (1.0ip) who took the final four runs of the contest.

Henry Williams (W, 1-1) started on the mound for the Storm Chasers, giving up three runs in his 5.0 innings. He was followed by Oscar Rayo (2.0ip) and Eli Morgan (1.0ip) who both tossed a shutout.

The Indians will rest on Monday and begin their six-game home series against the Toledo Mudhens at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday. Starters have not been named at this time.







International League Stories from July 6, 2026

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