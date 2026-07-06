Redbirds Snatch Series Finale in Extras

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - Sunday afternoon in Memphis featured another tight ballgame throughout between the Charlotte Knights and the Memphis Redbirds. Offense was hard to come by from both clubs and it was the home team that came through in the bottom of the 11th inning to claim a 2-1 win.

Pitching took center stage for the contest's first ten frames. The only runs that scored came via sacrifice flies - one by each team. Memphis' sac fly came in the bottom of the sixth and Charlotte's was courtesy of Michael Turner in the top of the seventh.

The game remained tied 1-1 entering the tenth and the Knights had the potential go-ahead run thrown out at home plate in their first extra-inning opportunity. The Redbirds were held without a run in the bottom of the tenth, but an RBI single in the following stanza proved to be the game-winner when the Knights were held without a run in their half of the 11th.

Mason Adams delivered an excellent bounce back performance on the mound for Charlotte. The right-hander pitched five shutout innings and limited the Redbirds' high-powered offense to only two hits, both singles.

Wikelman Gonzalez, Tyler Davis, Javy Guerra, and Lucas Sims all pitched well out of the Knights' bullpen and combined for six innings of work.

Monday brings a league-wide off day to the table with the Knights back in action at Truist Field on Tuesday night. Charlotte will welcome the Nashville Sounds to town with the first pitch scheduled for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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