WooSox Game Information

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The WooSox will be back in action at Polar Park this Tuesday night at 6:45 pm when they host the Rochester Red Wings in the opener of a 6-game series and homestand that will last through next Sunday, July 12.

Today's WooSox Player Moves

Delete RHP Caleb Bolden transferred to Portland.

Add RHP Patrick Halligan transferred from Portland.

RHP Patrick Halligan, 26, has spent all of this season with Double-A Portland going 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 22 games (2 starts) with 4 saves - 44 IP, 38 H, 25 R, 24 ER, 20 BB, 60 SO. He was signed by the Red Sox as a Minor League free agent last January. Originally selected by Kansas City in the 13th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, the Virginia native has reached Triple-A briefly with Omaha (AAA-KC) in 2022, Gwinnett (AAA-Atlanta) in 2024, and Sugar Land (AAA-Houston) in 2025. Overall in 168 Minor League games (18 starts) he is 15-20 with a 4.42 ERA along with 11 saves.

Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Tyler McDonough

SS Vinny Capra

2B Mickey Gasper

C Jason Delay

RF Allan Castro

DH Andrew Knizner

LF Kristian Campbell

1B Brett Harris

3B Max Ferguson

LHP Raymond Burgos

JULY 5th WORCESTER (4-7)/(40-42) at SYRACUSE (6-5)/(44-42) 1:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 6.81) vs. Syracuse Mets RHP Jack Weisenburger (1-2, 6.25)

Sunday Series Finale in Syracuse - The Worcester Red Sox - who won the first three games here in Syracuse earlier in the week but have dropped the last two games the past two nights - attempt to win the series outright when they play Game 6 of their 6-game set with the Mets this afternoon at 1:05 pm at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. Worcester is 6-6-2 in their 14 series thus far...6 wins, 6 losses, and 2 splits with the result of this series pending today's outcome. Today's series finale can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Sunday Funday - Worcester has enjoyed their best day of the season on Sundays going 9-4 on the Sabbath thus far. The WooSox are 8-6 in series finales on the year because one of their Sunday wins came in Game 1 of a doubleheader on April 5 in St. Paul (the Sox also won Game 2 which was the series finale) and two other Sunday series finales were cancelled due to weather (May 24 vs. Rochester and June 14 at Rochester). So, the Saturday results in each were technically the series finales (the Sox lost both). Hope that all makes sense.

Close Encounters - Four of the five games in this series thus far have been decided by 1-run with each club winning a pair of 1-run decisions. The WooSox won 6-5 and 6-5 on Wednesday & Thursday while Syracuse won 8-7 and 6-5 (that score again) on Friday and Saturday nights. The Sox are now 10-12 in 1-run games this season.

Ups and Downs - Worcester has been a streaky team over the last seven weeks. For proof...the WooSox have a 5-game losing streak from May 19-23, a 4-game winning streak from May 26-20, a 5-game winning streak (June 4-9), a 4-game losing skid right after that (June 10-13), a 3-game losing skid (June 18-20), a 5-game losing streak (June 23-27), and right after that their recent 4-game winning streak from June 28 - July 2. They need a win tonight to avoid another 3-game losing skid.

The Road Home - The WooSox will depart Central New York for Worcester after the game today. The Sox will be off tomorrow as per custom before opening a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) on Tuesday evening at 6:45 pm. The clubs will play four weeknight games (Tuesday - Friday all at 6:45 pm) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday. That will be the final game before the All-Star break (July 13-16) when the WooSox and the entire International League join with all MLB teams to enjoy four straight off-days. By the way, the last time Rochester came to Polar Park seven weeks ago they swept the WooSox in an abbreviated 5-game series from May 19-23.

WooSox Promotions during the upcoming homestand at Polar Park this week/next weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tuesday, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; Massachusetts Lottery State of Winning Night; and Shrewsbury Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser.

Wednesday, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Wepa Night, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Thursday, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game when fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Meet & Greet with former Red Sox great Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd; and Fitchburg Town Takeover.

Friday, 6:45 pm UniBank Fireworks to the music of NickelCreed; and Spencer Town Takeover, presented by Flexcon.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Faith & Family Day; Southeast Asian Heritage Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day (play Woofster's Workers Reality); Framingham Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead Giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Wepa Day, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating the Dominican Republic; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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