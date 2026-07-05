Koperniak Supplies Second Memphis Walk-Off Win of Series with Charlotte

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 2-1 walk-off win on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Right fielder Matt Koperniak smacked a walk-off single to lead off the 11th inning and plate center fielder Colton Ledbetter to secure the series win. Koperniak finished the win 2-for-4 with the RBI. First baseman Bligh Madris also tallied a two-hit game while Ledbetter scored both Memphis runs. The walk-off marks the second walk-off win of the series and fourth of the season for the Redbirds.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz worked 2.0 scoreless innings in his 15th start of the season. The left-handed pitcher exited the ballgame after 44 pitches, one hit, one walk and three strikeouts. Hancel Rincón tossed 3.0 perfect innings with two strikeouts. Luis Gastelum pitched a perfect eighth to extend his scoreless streak to 18 appearances.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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