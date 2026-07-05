Bats Drop Series Finale in 6-2 Loss to Columbus

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats were unable to come back from early pitching struggles and lost 6-2 in the series finale against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park on Sunday afternoon. The Bats posted just four hits in the contest and continue their search for their first road series win in over two months.

The fireworks continued to blast early for each team, as Columbus led off with a solo home run off Bats' starter Julian Aguiar. Aguiar faced some more danger in the first but got out of a bases-loaded jam to limit the Clippers to the lone run. However, with two outs in the top of the second, Michael Chavis rocketed a solo shot over center field to knot things back up at 1-1.

Aguiar faced command issues through the second inning, walking a total of five batters in that span. Nevertheless, he kept the game tied for Louisville through the inning, but immediately issued his sixth and seventh walks in the third. After loading the bases, Aguiar was pulled for Sam Benschoter, who allowed a sacrifice fly, a bases-clearing triple, and another sacrifice flyout to put Columbus up 6-1. Along with the seven walks, Aguiar finished his outing allowing four runs on three hits with three strikeouts through 2.1 innings.

Benschoter tossed a scoreless fourth and was replaced by Johnathan Lavallee, who also held Columbus through the fifth and sixth in his second game with the Bats this season. Francisco Urbaez tacked another run on for Louisville after flying a solo home run for just his second homer of the year in the sixth to make it 6-2. Luis Mey continued a string of strong innings from the bullpen, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.

Mey faced a bit of trouble in the eighth, but got out of a bases-loaded jam while collecting his fourth and fifth strikeout of the day in the process. Despite some resilient outings from the bullpen, the Bats could not generate any offensive momentum down the stretch and dropped their third road series of the year. Louisville hasn't taken a road series win since going to Omaha on 4/28-5/3. Besides home runs from Urbaez and Chavis, Dominic Pitelli and Garrett Hampson each recorded a single to round out the Bats' hits.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 7, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (3-3, 4.54) vs. Storm Chasers RHP Mitch Spence (1-4, 5.93)

Promos: Tuesday's promotions are highlighted by our Taco Tuesday deal, where fans can enjoy discounted taco prices at select concession stands.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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