I-Cubs Fall in Series Finale
Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (35-49) fell in the series finale today to the Toledo Mud Hens (42-44) by a 6-2 score at Fifth Third Field. The clubs split the six-game series.
Trailing 4-0 in the sixth inning, the I-Cubs cut the lead to 4-1 on a Jonathon Long double.
Toledo extended their lead to 6-1 in the eighth and Iowa fought back in the ninth as Moises Ballesteros scored on an Owen Miller groundout to make it 6-2.
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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