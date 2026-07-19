July 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (10-10, 40-52) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (8-12, 55-40)

July 19 - 1:05 PM CT - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

RHP Will Sanders (5-1, 4.36) vs. SHP Jurrangelo Cijnte (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Memphis Redbirds are set to play the final game of a three- game series today at AutoZone Park...right hander Will Sanders is set to make his ninth start and 11th appearance of the season for Iowa...switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijnte is set to start for Memphis in his Triple-A debut.

EXTRA EXTRA!: The Iowa Cubs defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-4 in ten innings last night... Brett Bateman and Jonathon Long had one RBI each and Moises Ballesteros drove in two runs...Iowa did not get a man on base until the fifth inning, and neither team had a hit through four innings...After Memphis got their first hits and run of the game in the fifth inning, Iowa would collect their first hits and tie the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning...the score would hold until the tenth inning, with Iowa scoring four runs to go up 5-1...Memphis stormed back to make it a one run game with the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the tenth, but Paul Campbell struck out the Redbirds batter to end the game and earn his first win of the season... Eduraniel Nunez and Antoine Kelly combined for 2.2 scoreless innings of relief... Iowa starter Jordan Wicks went five innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller's season-high hitting streak ended at 14 games last night...it was the joint longest active streak in Triple-A, longest active streak in the International League, and longest by an I-Cub this season, matching James Triantos' 14-game run from June 14-30...during the streak, Owen was batting .443 (27-for-61) with eight doubles, two triples, and 13 RBI...Owen also had six consecutive multi-hit games, which is the second-longest streak in the IL this season and the longest by an I-Cub this season, surpassing Jonathon Long 's five game streak from April 3-8...this is the first time an Iowa player has had six straight multi-hit games since Kevin AlcaÃÂntara from June 27-July 3, 2025....Miller hit seven doubles in the series versus St. Paul, including hitting three doubles on July 8, the first time an I-Cub has tallied three doubles in a game since Pete Crow-Armstrong on May 24, 2024.

BJ BALLIN': I-Cubs infielder BJ Murray is batting .356 (26-for-73) with three doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 RBI in his last 18 games... BJ drew a walk in the ninth inning last night and has now reached base in 28 straight games, which is the fourth-longest active streak in the International League and the second-longest by an I-Cub this season, trailing Kevin AlcaÃÂntara's 35-game streak...Murray currently leads the IL in batting average (.325), OPS (.964), and trails teammate James Triantos by one hit for the IL lead (103).

WHAT A RELIEF: Iowa reliever Zac Leigh has posted a 1.04 ERA across his last five appearances in 8.2 innings pitched, allowing one run with nine strikeouts while allowing just one walk... Jayden Murray has a 1.17 ERA in 15 appearances with Iowa (2 ER / 15.1 IP) with 19 strikeouts, while Antoine Kelly has a 1.10 ERA in 11 appearances with the I-Cubs (2 ER / 16.1 IP) with 17 strikeouts.

WALKING IN MEMPHIS: The I-Cubs surrendered 11 walks Friday night, trailing their single game season high of 13 walks allowed on May 19 against Memphis...this marked the fifth time this season that the I-Cubs have allowed 10 or more walks in a game, most recently surrendering 12 walks on June 25 against Buffalo...Iowa currently has allowed the most walks in the International League and the second most walks in Triple-A (482), trailing Oklahoma City (501), and allowed the tenth most walks in full season Minor League Baseball.

AYE-RS!: Chicago's No. 8 overall prospect Owen Ayers made his Triple-A debut Friday night, going 3-for-4 with a walk...Ayers played in 65 games in Knoxville, batting .304 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI...at the time of his promotion, Ayers ranked first in the Southern League in on-base percentage (.417), slugging percentage (.591), and OPS (1.008), second in batting average, third in extra-base hits (33), fifth in total bases (136), and sixth in home runs.

BRETT'S BANDITS: Brett Bateman recorded another RBI last night, giving him four RBI two games into this series...he had three RBI Friday night, his second three RBI game of the season, last doing so on June 20 against Indianapolis...Brett hit .545 (12-for-22) in the series against St. Paul...against the Saints this season, Bateman is batting .459 (17- for-37) with five doubles, a home run, and six RBI... Brett recorded four hits and two doubles on July 7, the first time he has hit those marks in a single game in his professional career...he also reached base five times, the second time he has done so in a game this season, last doing so with three hits and two walks on June 27 versus Buffalo...he has reached base safely in 25 of his last 30 games, including a season high 11-game hitting streak from June 6-19...since June 2, Bateman is batting .346 (45-for-130) with nine doubles, two triples, one home run, 17 RBI and 24 walks...he currently ranks first in the IL in on-base percentage (.434), tied for third in walks (55), and sixth in batting average (.308).

JONNY LONG: Chicago's No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long went 5-for-5 last Thursday night with a walk, five runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBI...it marked the first time in Long's professional career he has had a five hit game and the first time he has reached base six times in a single game in his career as well...the five-hit performance was the first since Owen Cassie did so on July 22, 2025 against Louisville...he came up one hit short of tying the franchise record for most hits in a game (6), held by Jeff Small (June 1, 1990) and Tony LaRussa (June 18, 1976)...his five runs scored were the most in a single game since Moises Ballesteros did so on April 16, 2025 against St. Paul.

TRI: Chicago's No. 7 prospect James Triantos currently leads the International League in hits (104), third in doubles (22), and fifth in batting average (.310)... since June 2, Triantos is batting .352 (50-for-142) with 12 doubles, three home runs, and 24 RBI.

WICKS: Iowa Starter Jordan Wicks pitched five innings last night, the first time he has done so since June 21 versus Indianapolis...it marked Jordan's fourth outing of five or more innings this season across his 14 appearances...he posted six strikeouts, matching his season high from May 15 at Nashville.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.