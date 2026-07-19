Arroyo Homers as Mets Drop Series Finale to Buffalo Sunday
Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Christian Arroyo's game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning pulled the Syracuse Mets even, but the Buffalo Bisons broke the tie with a four-run ninth inning to claim a 7-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.
Buffalo (11-10, 46-50) opened the scoring in the third inning when Je'Von Ward launched a solo home run to right field, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.
Syracuse (9-11, 47-48) answered in the bottom of the fifth. Yonny Hernández and Hayden Senger recorded back-to-back singles before Nick Morabito lined an RBI single to left field, scoring Hernández to even the game at 1-1.
The Bisons regained the lead in the sixth when Yohendrick Piñango connected on a two-run home run to right-center field after Josh Kasevich was hit by a pitch, putting Buffalo back in front, 3-1.
The Mets responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Christopher Morel singled with one out before Christian Arroyo blasted a two-run home run to right-center field, tying the game at 3-3.
The game remained even until the ninth. Daz Cameron opened the inning with a walk and stole second before Willie MacIver drew a walk. Eloy Jiménez followed with an RBI single to give Buffalo the lead. Josh Rivera added an RBI single, Carlos Mendoza drove in a run on a groundout that was aided by a throwing error, and Josh Kasevich capped the four-run inning with an RBI single, extending the Bisons' lead to 7-3.
Syracuse was unable to mount a rally in the bottom of the ninth as Tanner Andrews secured the final three outs to end the game.
Robert Stock started for the Mets and tossed four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three in his Triple-A season debut. Tobias Myers allowed two runs in two innings of relief before Dedniel Núñez and Joe Jacques combined for two scoreless innings. Ben Simon was charged with the loss after allowing the go-ahead runs in the ninth.
Arroyo finished 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, while Morel went 2-for-4 with two singles and scored on Arroyo's homer. Morabito collected the Mets' other RBI with his fifth-inning single, and Hayden Senger added a pair of hits in the loss.
Syracuse hits the road for the next two weeks, beginning a six-game set against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday. First pitch at PNC Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets second baseman Christian Arroyo
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