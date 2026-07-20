Jumbo Shrimp Swept with 11-2 Loss to Red Wings

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were swept on Sunday in an 11-2 loss to the Rochester Red Wings at ESL Ballpark.

The Red Wings (56-38, 11-10) opened up the scoring with a massive third inning. Jumbo Shrimp (50-44, 8-12) reliever Amos Willingham (0-2) issued a leadoff walk to Riley Adams before Cayden Wallace singled. Maxwell Romero Jr. followed with an RBI single for the game's first run. Christian Franklin then walked to bring up Abimelec Ortiz, who crushed a grand slam to make it 5-0. Two batters later, Andrew Pinckney doubled before scoring from second on a passed ball.

Pinckney walked with one out in the fifth and Trey Lipscomb singled. Joey Wiemer brought in Pinckney with an RBI double before consecutive RBI singles from Adams and Wallace made it 9-0.

Jacksonville got on the board in the sixth. Kemp Alderman led off with a double. After a strikeout and an error, he scored on Gage Miller's RBI single.

Rochester added their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ortiz walked and Brady House and Pinckney singled to load the bases with no one out. A Lipscomb RBI ground out led to another run. After a walk to Wiemer, Adams' sacrifice fly widened the gap to 11-1.

With the same score in the ninth, Jared Serna led off with a single before going to second on defensive indifference. After a pair of strikeouts, an error kept the inning going for Alderman, whose single scored Serna to set the final margin at 11-2.

After Monday's off day, the Jumbo Shrimp begin a six-game series at the Worcester Red Sox with Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. ET first pitch.. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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