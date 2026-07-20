Stripers' Winning Streak Snapped on Walk-Off Homer in Toledo

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Ohio native Cal Conley homered and drove in three runs for the Gwinnett Stripers (10-10, 48-46) on Sunday evening, but the Toledo Mud Hens (11-10, 45-50) rallied for a 6-5 walk-off win at Fifth Third Field. Jace Jung led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo home run, snapping Gwinnett's season-best six-game winning streak.

Decisive Plays: Conley opened the scoring in the third inning, blasting a long solo home run (3) out to right field for a 1-0 Gwinnett lead. In the fourth, Patrick Clohisy clubbed a solo shot (2) to deep right field as well to make it 2-0 Stripers. Conley followed four batters later with a two-run double to right for a 4-0 lead. The Stripers led 5-1 through six innings, but Toledo tied it with a four-run seventh highlighted by a three-run double from Max Anderson. Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Jung took Joel Payamps (L, 4-1) deep to right field for a walk-off homer (16).

Key Contributors: Conley (3-for-4, double, homer, 3 RBIs) finished a triple shy of a cycle. Clohisy (1-for-4, homer, RBI) had Gwinnett's only other extra-base hit. Hurston Waldrep started and threw 3.0 scoreless innings (2 H, 2 BB, 2 SO). For Toledo, Anderson (1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs) and Jung (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) drove in five of the six runs.

Noteworthy: Ronald Acuña Jr. (0-for-2, sac fly, RBI) and Ha-Seong Kim (1-for-4) both continued rehab assignments on behalf of the Atlanta Braves. Clohisy has now hit safely in five straight games to begin his Triple-A career, batting .526 (10-for-19, 3 doubles, 2 homers, 5 RBIs, 3 steals, 1.571 OPS). Gwinnett is now 5-4 in walk-off decisions this season.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday (presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs) and Appreciating our First Responders Night (presented by T-Mobile). Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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