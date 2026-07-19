SWB Game Notes - July 19, 2026

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (9-10, 45-45) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Baby Bombers (12-6, 49-43)

July 19, 2026 | Game 93 | Home Game 42 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

RH Osvaldo Berrios (2-1, 2.11) vs RH Alexander Cornielle (1-1, 3.26)

Berrios (w/ WOR): 2-1, 2.11 ERA, 11G/3GS, 21.1 IP, 3 HR, 10 BB, 19 SO

Cornielle (7/8 @ BUF): 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 SO, 78 P (50 S) [RailRiders, 5-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 17, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 7-6 Friday night at PNC Field. A pair of RailRiders homers and Yankees' Rehabber Max Fried's start highlighted the victory as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre survived a late rally by the Red Sox.

The WooSox struck first, taking a 1-0 lead with three base hits in the top of the first off Fried. Andrew Knizner singled home Nick Sogard, but Fried struck out two and left a pair of runners stranded to limit the damage. George Lombard Jr. returned from the injured list and homered to open the bottom of the first. The Yankees #1 prospect launched a two-strike four-seam fastball over the left field wall to tie the contest at one.

The RailRiders homered and plated four runs in the bottom of the second to capture the lead. Oswaldo Cabrera singled and Tyler Hardman walked before Kenedy Corona lifted Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's second bomb of the night 423 feet to center for a three-run advantage. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled home Lombard Jr., who walked a batter earlier, for a 5-1 cushion. Worcester climbed to within two after Nate Eaton hit a solo homer in the top of the third and Kristian Campbell singled home Allan Castro in the fourth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the advantage in the bottom of the fifth. Marco Luciano singled to lead off and Tyler Hardman walked with two outs when Ernesto Martínez Jr. roped a triple down the right field line to plate two and regain a four-run edge. Worcester's Castro singled home Knizner in the sixth to make the game a 7-4 contest, and the Red Sox closed to within one on a pair of solo homers from Mikey Romero and Brett Harris in the top of the eighth but fell short of the rally.

Every RailRider in the batting order reached base safely, racking up 11 hits, with Lombard Jr. going 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI, and a walk. Fried threw 52 pitches, 32 for strikes over 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. Yerry De Los Santos (3-2) pitched an inning in the win and Kyle Carr threw 4.0 frames, giving up three runs on six hits. Kervin Castro (S,3) struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save. Red Sox starter Raymond Burgos (1-6) tossed 4.0 frames, surrendering five runs on eight hits and striking out four in the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

LEAD OFF LONG BALL - George Lombard Jr. homered in his first at-bat off the Injured List on Friday. He also has recorded the prior two lead off home runs for the RailRiders. Manager Shelley Duncan has had George bat leadoff in 42 out of the 43 games he has started in. Lombard Jr. now has five homers in Triple-A and eleven on the season.

CASTRO'S COMMAND- Reliever Kervin Castro recorded a three out save in the series opener. It was his third of the season. He has been stellar for the RailRiders, proving why he is on the Yankees 40-man roster. The righty holds a 2.05 ERA in 20 outings with just six walks while striking out 27. Last season, Castro held a 1.53 earned run average in 35 appearances out of the bullpen for SWB.

SUPER STREAK- The RailRiders have now had two players this season who have recorded 10-game hitting streaks. Oswaldo Cabrera was the first to do it earlier this June. After a two-hit night yesterday, George Lombard Jr. joins him as the only other player to do so. George began his streak back on June 12 but paused due to a stint on the Injured List. In that time, the righty has had 14 hits, including seven doubles and three home runs. He is also amidst an 18-game on-base streak that dates back to May 29. Throughout that, he has had 19 hits, 14 walks, and was hit by a pitch twice.

BRAD'S BEEN BOMB - Reliever Bradley Hanner has been added to the Yankees 40-man roster on Saturday after betting on himself and taking his July 15 opt out. Because of this, New York had 72 hours to add him to the 40-man or grant his release. Hanner has had a successful season out of the bullpen for the RailRiders. He is amidst a 11.2 consecutive scoreless streak. Hanner has only allowed 16 walks to 50 strikeouts in 40.2 frames. Hanner is tied for the most saves on the team with three. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

DUKE'S DASHING- Duke Ellis stole three bases last week for 36 total steals on the season. He has the second most in the International League behind Worcester's Braiden Ward who has three more. Ellis also has recorded the most steals in the Yankees' entire minor league system in 62 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle back in 2024 and has spent parts of three seasons with the RailRiders. Ellis is verging on the RailRiders single season and team-career stolen base records. The single season record is held by Tommy Barrett who had 44 in 1989. Nick Punto holds the career Scranton/Wilkes-Barre high with 82 swipes in parts of three seasons from 2001-2003.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS- The RailRiders are 18-13 in one run games after coming out on the winning side Friday night. Opposingly, Worcester holds a 13-13 record in close encounters.

TRIPLE ME THIS- SWB has recorded 13 triples on the season after Ernesto Martínez Jr. raced for his third on Friday. Both Duke Ellis and Jonathan Ornelas also have three. Seven different players have recorded at least one three-bagger.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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