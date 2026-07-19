Nineteen Runs Scored in Sunday Slugfest at Huntington Park

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in the Arena District, but the Columbus Clippers got beaten up by visiting Indianapolis, 13-6. Over 7,700 fans enjoyed Family Day at Huntington Park, but before home plate was crossed by hundreds of kids in the Fun Run it got heavily dented from nearly twenty runs in the game.

Things got ugly in the 5th inning when Indianapolis exploded for an eight-run rally, increasing their lead to a baker's dozen.

Columbus showed life with two runs in the bottom of the 5th. Rehabbing Guardians outfielder Angel Martínez drove one in with a sacrifice fly, and Ralphy Velazquez followed with a run-scoring single.

Martínez also doubled twice on the afternoon in a 2-for-2 effort as he continued his Major League Rehab assignment with the Clippers.

Columbus added a couple more in the bottom of the 8th when Bo Naylor went deep for the sixth time this season as a Clipper. Would the start of a big comeback rally be the blast by Naylor?

In the bottom of the 9th, Dayan Frias, who replaced Martínez, doubled in two more runs, but that would be the end of the scoring.

Columbus now has an overall record of 50-45, while Indianapolis improves to 45-51.

After a trip next week to St. Paul, Minnesota to play the Saints, the Clippers will return home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog night on July 28 against Toledo. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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