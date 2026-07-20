Coleman Crow Spins Quality Start to Help Nashville Blank Tides

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout to close out the series against the Norfolk Tides on Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Coleman Crow tossed his second quality start of the season to help Nashville earn their sixth shutout win of the year. The Brewers no. 23-rated prospect allowed one hit over his six scoreless innings for his seventh career start of 6+ IP without allowing an earned run.

Unlike the last two nights, Tyler Black wasted little time extending his on-base and hitting streaks. A one-out RBI triple put the Brewskis on the board first for the third straight game and pushed his hitting streak to 10 straight games and his on-base streak to 24. He also recorded the team's second hit of the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth to record his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Crow surrendered a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game before rattling off six scoreless innings on just the one hit allowed with six strikeouts and pitched around a pair of walks. It was the first time he had gone 6.0 IP since his second start of the season on April 3 and his longest outing since working 5.0 IP on May 15 on the road with the Brewers against Minnesota.

Jacob Hurtubise bunted his way aboard for Nashville's third hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth and pushed Eduardo Garcia into scoring position after drawing a walk to start the frame. After Black grounded into a force out and swiped second, Nashville left two stranded in scoring position to end the threat. Crow's start came to an end with Cameron Wagoner making his Triple-A debut as he took over on the mound in the top of the seventh. It was the second quality start of the season for Crow and the 18th of his minor league career. Wagoner worked a 1-2-3 frame in his first Triple-A appearance, striking out Luis Vazquez to start his Nashville tenure.

Jeferson Quero started a three-run bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single off Hans Crouse. Following a Brock Wilken walk, Darrien Miller laid down another bunt that Crouse fielded and threw into left field, allowing two runs to score and Miller to reach third on the two-base throwing error. Freddy Zamora made it hurt more with a RBI single, pushing the Brewskis lead to 4-0 before Crouse could escape the inning.

Wagoner's maiden voyage in Triple-A lasted just the one inning with Gerson Garabito taking over in the top of the eighth. The right-hander made it seven straight Norfolk batters retired as he worked the second straight 1-2-3 inning on the mound for Nashville. Ethan Murray, who entered as a pinch runner for Quero, singled in his first plate appearance in the bottom of the eighth but was left stranded along with Wilken after drawing his second walk of the night. The Tides singled off Garabito to begin the top of the ninth and bring an end to the run of consecutive batters retired. A sac bunt, fly out, and strikeout followed as Nashville secured the shutout win as crow earned his fifth win of the season with Nashville and first since May 7 on the road in Louisville.

Nashville will head to Texas for an Interleague matchup with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A, Houston Astros) for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night.

POSTGAME NOTES:

CROW-LITY START: Coleman Crow made the start in Sunday's game against the Norfolk Tides and tossed a quality start in his third game back with the Sounds since his return from Milwaukee (6.0 IP, H, 6 K, 2 BB). It marked his second career quality start at the Triple-A level and the 18th of his career. He posted a single-season career-high seven quality starts with Double-A Rocket City in 2022. Crow earned his fifth win of the season for the Sounds, which is the second-most wins on the team behind Reiss Knehr (6). He has a 24-8 record with a 4.16 ERA in 63 appearances (58 starts) in his five-year minor league career.

SHUTOUT CITY: The Nashville Sounds tossed their sixth shutout win of the season with a 4-0 victory against the Norfolk Tides Sunday night at First Horizon Park. The shutout win was led by Coleman Crow and supported by Cameron Wagoner (1.0 IP, K) and Gerson Garabito (2.0 IP, H, 2 K) to complete the shutout. It marked the 61st shutout win for the Sounds since 2021 to lead all Triple-A clubs. The two hits allowed by the Nashville pitching staff are tied for the least amount of hits allowed in any game this year, along with the two-hit performance in a 3-0 shutout of the Gwinnett Stripers earlier this year on June 25. It was the 18th time that Nashville has allowed fewer than five hits in a game this season. Nashville is tied for second along with four other clubs with their six shutouts this season, one behind Jacksonville.

BLACK SMACK: Tyler Black extended his on-base streak to 24 consecutive games in Sunday's finale, going 2-for-4, with a triple and an RBI to wrap up his evening. Black continues to dominate and is hitting .305 (25-for-82) adding 10 XBH and 17 RBI during the 24-game span. The streak marks the longest-active on-base streak on the Sounds and is tied for the fifth longest-active streak in Triple-A with Lehigh Valley's Dylan Moore. Black is currently one game away from tying Cooper Pratt's 25-game on-base streak, which is the second longest on the team behind Brock Wilken (30 G). His three triples during his on-base streak (since June 13) are tied for the most in the International League (T-2nd in AAA), and he ranks fifth in stolen bases (11) during the span. His 10-game hitting streak is tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the International League, and he's the only Sounds' player to reach a 10+ game hitting streak this season, now doing it for a second time this season. He posted an 11-game hitting streak to lead the club from March 28-May 14.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.