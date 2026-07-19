Escarra Homer the Walk-Off Difference

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Worcester Red Sox 5-4 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Down three runs in the eighth, Worcester tied the game, but J.C. Escarra's solo homer in the bottom of the ninth secured the win for the Baby Bombers.

The WooSox took an early lead in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Alexander Cornielle. After a pair of base hits, Nate Eaton crossed home on a wild pitch for an early 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders answered in the bottom of the second on an Oswaldo Cabrera solo blast to right; his tenth homer of the year tied the game at one.

After four scoreless frames, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre homered in the bottom of the sixth to take a two-run lead. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled to lead off before Marco Luciano blasted a sweeper 412 feet over the center field wall for a 3-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh, SWB extended the lead. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. doubled with two outs and scored on an Escarra double to pull ahead three runs.

Worcester tied the contest in the top of the eighth. Eaton and Jason Delay singled home a pair of runs, and Brett Harris doubled to level the game at four.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Red Sox put the go-ahead run on third, but Yovanny Cruz struck out Sogard to finish the frame clean heading into the home half of the inning.

The RailRiders called game in the bottom of the ninth. With one out and no one on, Escarra launched a slider over the right field wall for the victory.

Cornielle tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three. Yovanny Cruz (7-3) pitched 1.0 frames, striking out three in the win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used eight pitchers to strike out 13 batters and held Worcester to one run until the eighth. Sam McWilliams (1-1) was charged with the loss.

The RailRiders continue their homestand Tuesday, July 21st, with a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 13-6, 50-44







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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