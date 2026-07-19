I-Cubs Win Season Series over Memphis

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Memphis, TN - The Iowa Cubs (11-10, 41-52) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (8-13, 55-41) 13-4 on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis scored one run in the first inning to take the early lead. Iowa responded with four runs in the third inning on a solo home run from Jonathon Long, a two-run single by Owen Ayers and an RBI double from James Triantos. The I-Cubs would add on to their lead in the fourth inning with a three-run home run from Owen Miller to extend their lead to 7-1.

After Memphis scored one run in the fourth inning, Iowa would put together their third consecutive multi-run inning. Long hit an RBI double and Moises Ballesteros drove in two on an RBI single to extend the lead to 10-2.

Memphis scored two runs in the eighth inning. Iowa scored three runs in the ninth inning on an RBI triple by Ben Cowles and a two-run home run by Brett Bateman.

The victory secured Iowa's second consecutive series victory and clinched the season series against Memphis.

Iowa starter Will Sanders earned his sixth win of the season, pitching five innings and allowing one run on two hits.

Chicago Cubs reliever Ethan Roberts pitched on Major League rehab today, tossing a perfect sixth inning. Roberts threw 10 pitches, seven for strikes.

The Iowa Cubs are off on Monday before continuing a nine game road trip against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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