Beck Garners IL Pitcher of the Week Award

Published on July 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release









Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Brendan Beck

(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Brendan Beck(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders)

MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for July 20-26 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Brendan Beck was named the International League's Pitcher of the Week. The RailRider did not allow a run while striking out seven to help record a shutout victory against the Syracuse Mets.

Beck got the call for Thursday's contest to face off against the New York Mets rehabber Clay Holmes. The righty earned his team-high eighth win of the season with 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball. He allowed just three hits and one walk, while striking out seven. Beck threw 82 pitches in his first appearance after the All-Star break.

Beck has thrown eight quality starts for the RailRiders this season and has helped the team to a 13-5 record when he gets the ball. He is coming off an impressive June where he was honored with the IL Pitcher of the month award. During that time, he worked a 1.24 ERA in 5 starts through 29 frames. This included his seven no-hit innings to begin a combined no-hitter on June 5.

The Yankees #23 prospect leads the International League with a 2.89 ERA among qualified pitchers. He is first in innings pitched (99.2), second in wins (8), and fourth in strikeouts (100). Beck also made his Major League debut with New York on May 7 and has pitched in the bigs one other time this season.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Yankees in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft out of Stanford University.

It is the third time this summer Beck has been tabbed IL Pitcher of the Week, along with appearances in mid-May and early June both against Syracuse. Only two other players in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history have won the International League's weekly award three times. Andy Ashby received the honor three times as a righty starter in 1991 as did Josh Hancock back in 2003.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre takes on the Iowa Cubs for a six-game set in Des Moines. The RailRiders return home on Tuesday, August 4 to begin a series against the Rochester Red Wings. For more information on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

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International League Stories from July 27, 2026

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