Bulls Return to the Dbap for a Seven-Game Homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers, July 28-August 2

Published on July 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, July 28, for a seven-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers. The series runs through Sunday, August 2 and features Tendies & Tallboys, Dino Night, Dollar Dogs, Friday Night Fireworks, a Saturday doubleheader, Wizarding Night, the return of Champ the Bat Dog, Saturday Night Fireworks, and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, July 28 vs. Gwinnett Stripers

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: Tendies & Tallboys

Game Highlights: Kick off the homestand with one of the Bulls' favorite weekday promotions. Fans can enjoy special deals on chicken tenders and tallboy beers throughout the evening while cheering on the Bulls. Tuesday's game is presented by Responsive Technology Partners.

Wednesday, July 29 vs. Gwinnett Stripers

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Highlights: Join the Bulls for a midweek matchup as Durham continues its seven-game series against Gwinnett. Wednesday's game is presented by the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, July 30 vs. Gwinnett Stripers

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotions: Dino Night & Dollar Dogs

Game Highlights: It's a prehistoric party at the DBAP during Dino Night, featuring dinosaur-themed entertainment throughout the evening. Fans can also enjoy Dollar Dogs, one of the ballpark's most popular promotions, making it an affordable and fun night for the entire family. Thursday's game is presented by Revels Turf & Tractor.

Friday, July 31 vs. Gwinnett Stripers

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Highlights: Start the weekend with another exciting night at the DBAP. Friday's game is presented by Budweiser in Support of Folds of Honor. Following the game, fans are invited to stay for Friday Night Fireworks, presented by bioMérieux.

Saturday, August 1 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Game One)

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Game Highlights: The Bulls and Stripers open a Saturday doubleheader with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Game One is presented by Biogen.

Saturday, August 1 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Game Two)

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: Wizarding Night

Game Highlights: Grab your wands and cloaks for Wizarding Night at the DBAP as fans of all ages are invited to enjoy a magical evening of Bulls baseball. The excitement continues with the return of Champ the Bat Dog, presented by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer, before wrapping up the night with Saturday Night Fireworks. Game Two is presented by Scooter's Coffee.

Sunday, August 2 vs. Gwinnett Stripers

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Game Highlights: Wrap up the homestand with Sunday baseball at the DBAP. Following the game, kids are invited onto the field for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, weather and field conditions permitting.

Additional Homestand Notes

2026 Season Tickets & Mini Plans:

Fans can lock in their spot at the DBAP all season long with 2026 season tickets and mini plans. Ticket members enjoy priority seating, exclusive events, and additional benefits throughout the season. For more information, visit DurhamBulls.com or contact the Bulls ticket office.

Ballpark Entry & Mobile Tickets:

Fans are encouraged to use mobile ticketing for quick and easy entry into DBAP. Please have tickets downloaded prior to arrival to help ensure a smooth entry experience.

Family Fun at the DBAP:

The Durham Bulls continue to offer one of Minor League Baseball's premier family experiences with Wool E. Bull appearances, interactive entertainment, theme nights, and Kids Run the Bases on Sundays.

Concessions & Ballpark Favorites:

From classic ballpark favorites to local flavors, fans can enjoy a wide variety of food and beverage options throughout the stadium while taking in a full weekend of Bulls baseball.

Theme Nights & Promotions:

This week's seven-game homestand features Tendies & Tallboys, Dino Night, Dollar Dogs, Friday Night Fireworks, a Saturday doubleheader, Wizarding Night, Champ the Bat Dog, Saturday Night Fireworks, and Kids Run the Bases.

Merchandise & Retail:

Visit the Bulls Team Store to shop for the latest Durham Bulls merchandise, including exclusive apparel, hats, collectibles, and more.

Parking & Arrival:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early each day to enjoy pregame entertainment, special recognitions, and everything happening around the ballpark before first pitch.







International League Stories from July 27, 2026

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