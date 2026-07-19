I-Cubs Defeats Memphis in Extra Innings 5-4

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Memphis, TN - The Iowa Cubs (10-10, 40-52) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (8-12, 55-40) 5-4 in ten innings on Saturday evening at AutoZone Park.

Neither team recorded a hit until the fifth inning, with each team recording just one walk each. Memphis collected their first hits of the game and scored one run in the fifth inning to jump ahead. Chas McCormick recorded the first hit for the I-Cubs in the sixth inning and Brett Bateman drove him in on a single to tie the game.

The game remained tied headed into the ninth inning, where Iowa loaded the bases but could not bring the go ahead run across. Memphis went down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning and the game would go on to extra innings.

Owen Ayers would come in to score the go ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the tenth inning. The I-Cubs would add three more runs on an RBI single from Jonathon Long and a two-run double by Moises Ballesteros.

Memphis would go on to score three runs in the bottom of the tenth inning, including putting the tying and winning runs on base, but Paul Campbell struck out the final batter to end the game.

Iowa starter Jordan Wicks pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts. Eduarniel Nunez and Antoine Kelly combined to throw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The Iowa Cubs conclude a three game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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