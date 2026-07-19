Kieboom's Two-Run Single Not Enough as 'Pigs Fall to Omaha
Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-10, 45-50) dropped a second straight game to the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-11, 41-52) falling 6-2 on Saturday night at Werner Park.
Omaha opened the scoring with a Kameron Misner RBI single in the first inning, but a two-run single from Carter Kieboom vaulted the 'Pigs ahead in the third.
Omaha leap-frogged the 'Pigs in the fifth on Matthew Lugo's two-run double before adding single tallies in each of the final three frames as Drew Walters scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth, Misner scampered home on a wild pitch in the seventh, and John Rave blasted a solo homer in the eighth.
Vince Velazquez (W, 2-1) got the win in relief for Omaha, working three scoreless innings while Chuck King (L, 6-4) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs over 4.1 frames.
The IronPigs and Storm Chasers conclude their series on Sunday, July 19th with first pitch slated for 6:05 EDT at Werner Park. Drake Fellows gets the ball for the 'Pigs while Omaha turns to Mitch Spence.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam-
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