Columbus and Indy Battle in Saturday Twin Bill

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On Saturday night at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers completed their suspended game from Friday as well as the regularly schedule contest, losing both times to visiting Indianapolis. Rain threatened the proceedings for much of the evening, but the Clippers grounds crew did a superb job keeping the field in tip top shape.

Outfielder Alfonsin Rosario made his Triple-A debut in the first game and got his first hit as a Clippers in the second one, a double. The highly touted prospect was promoted from Double-A Akron during the All-Star break.

Columbus fell 4-2 in the first tilt, managing only four hits. Bo Naylor had a double, the only extra-base knock.

Things didn't go much better in the nightcap as Indy prevailed 6-1. Kody Huff drove in the only Clippers run with a sac fly in the 2nd inning.

Columbus now has an overall record of 50-44, while Indianapolis improves to 44-51.

The two teams conclude the three-game series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. It's Family Day at Huntington Park! Be there early. The first 500 kids get a free Clippers bell courtesy of Dor-Mar. And from Noon to 12:20pm, two Clippers players will sign free autographs for kids at the AAA Guest Services Window near the home plate gate. Stick around after the game for the Fun Run Around the Bases for kids of all ages. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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