Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox, scheduled for 6:35 P.M., has been postponed due to pending rain and possible severe thunderstorms. The RailRiders and Red Sox will play one game on Sunday, July 19, beginning at 1:35 P.M. to close their weekend series.

Saturday's game is slated to be made up at a later date.

Saturday's Steve Schirripa appearance and bobblehead giveaway have been rescheduled for Sunday, August 23. VIP package holders will receive details on the rescheduled VIP experience.

Gates open at 12:15 P.M. on a Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay for the Kids Catch in the Outfield from 12:30 to 12:50. It's CHAMP's Beach Birthday Bash, dogs are welcome in the lawn or bleachers and kids can run the bases after the final out.

Tickets for July 18 can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2026 season. Additional restrictions may apply, and tickets are subject to availability. Fill out the RailRiders' Rainout Form to exchange your tickets. If you would like to exchange tickets for Sunday, July 19, please visit the box office on Sunday rather than fill out the form to guarantee your request.

For more details, tickets, or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-6, 49-43







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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