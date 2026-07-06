Matos Carries Team to Series Victory over Jacksonville with 4-RBI Night

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Luis Matos led the Nashville Sounds to an 8-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a 4-RBI night Sunday at First Horizon Park. Thomas Pannone earned his third win on the year, while Mark Manfredi recorded his second save for the Sounds this season. The bullpen held the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless for the final five innings of the game.

Nashville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the opening frame as Jett Williams got on base with a leadoff single. After he stole his 20th and 21st base of the season and Luis Lara drew a walk to put both runners on base, Matos scored Williams and Lara with an RBI-double, his second straight game with an RBI. Jacksonville cut into the Sounds' two-run lead with a sacrifice fly by Gage Miller. The Sounds' bats came alive for the second straight inning when Eduardo Garcia and Williams ripped back-to-back two-out singles. Lara clubbed his ninth homer of the season for the Sounds with a three-run blast to left field and gave Nashville the 5-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp cut into Nashville's lead with two solo shots coming from Matthew Etzel and Deyvision De Los Santos as the lead was 5-3 still in favor of the Sounds. In the bottom of the third inning, Nashville grew the lead back to three runs as Brock Wilken and Ethan Murray drew walks, while Greg Jones singled to load the bases. Darrien Miller reached base on a fielder's choice at first and managed to score Wilken for the 6-3 Sounds lead. Jacksonville made it a 6-4 deficit in the top of the fourth inning as Rece Hinds led hit a leadoff solo homer to left field.

Pannone got the start for the Sounds in the series finale. He allowed four early runs and managed to wrap up the night tossing two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth frames before Lyon Richardson got the call in the top of the seventh inning. He allowed back-to-back singles in the seventh but was able to work around a potential threat before he went back to work in the eighth. Richardson allowed two walks in three plate appearances but was able to get out of that scoring threat as he held Jacksonville off the board.

The Sounds tacked on two more runs of insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning as Williams earned his third hit of the game on a single, then Lara drew his second walk of the game. Matos ripped his second two-run double of the game to left center, plating Williams and Lara for the 8-4 lead heading into the final inning.

The Jumbo Shrimp had one final opportunity in the top of the ninth inning and started a threat off Richardson as he issued a walk and an infield base hit. Manfredi entered the game for Richardson with one out in the frame and struck out the first batter he faced. He earned his second save of the season as a groundout to Eduardo Garcia recorded the final out and secured the 8-4 series win for the Sounds.

With Monday off, the Sounds will travel to Charlotte for the final time in the 2026 season and take on the Knights in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 7. First pitch is scheduled for 6:04 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

LARA BOARD: Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Luis Lara connected for his second homer of the series and ninth of the season in 78 games played with Nashville. He entered the season with 10 career home runs in 398 games since making his professional debut in 2022. His 3-run home run in the bottom of the second inning was his first career 3+ RBI game in Triple-A. The 21-year-old had racked up eight 2-RBI games as his season-high entering Sunday night. His nine home runs are tied for the fourth most on the Sounds roster this season along with no. 5-rated prospect Jett Williams. Lara now has six career 3+ RBI games with his most recent prior to Sunday coming on May 24, 2025, when he posted a career-high four RBI game for Double-A Biloxi against Knoxville.

GATE NINE: Jett Williams extended his hitting streak to nine straight games and pushed his on-base streak to 10 with a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning on the first pitch he saw from LHP Dax Fulton. The nine-game hit streak is tied for the second-longest of the season for a Nashville player along with Eddys Leonard (April 15-25) and Luis Matos (May 7-28). Williams, the Brewers no. 5-rated prospect, added another single in his second to the plate to give him his 19th multi-hit game of the year and third of his current streak. Over his last nine games, Williams is hitting .382 (13-for-34, 2 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 6 BB, 6 SB, 11 R).

HEAD, SHOULDERS, KNEES, AND MATOS: Luis Matos ended his week with another strong performance on Sunday, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and tied his season-high with four RBI. His three hits were a new season-high and his first 3-hit game since he went 4-for-5 on September 18 of last year with Triple-A Sacramento. Matos played in five of the six games of the series against the Jumbo Shrimp and hit .368 (7-for-19) with four doubles and seven RBI. He entered the series with three doubles through his first 32 Triple-A games of the season.

MILLER TIME: Darrien Miller wrapped up his six-games in Triple-A on Sunday night. He collected his first Triple-A RBI and ended a four-game hitless drought with a 1-for-4 night at the plate.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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