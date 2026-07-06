Saints Drop Finale to Bisons 8-3

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday night the St. Paul Saints blasted Buffalo Bisons starter Jake Bloss for 11 runs in 4.0 innings. He evidently made the adjustments for Sunday's re-match as the Saints managed just one run off him in an 8-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 6,002.

For the third time in the series the Saints starting pitcher threw more than 30 pitches in the first innin. This time Ty Langenberg didn't make it out of the first. Jay Harry led off the game with a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, putting the Bisons up 1-0. Josh Kasevich was hit by a pitch and Charles McAdoo walked. Eloy Jiménez knocked home Kasevich with a single to left increasing the lead to 2-0. With one out Je'Von Ward made it 3-0 with an RBI single to left.

Two more came across for the Bisons in the second when Kasevich singled to left with one out and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by McAdoo, his 11th of the season, making it 5-0.

The Saints finally got on the board in the fifth when Orlando Arcia led off with an infield single to third, took second on a walk to Matt Wallner, went to third on a fly out, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Ross getting to within 5-1.

Noah Cardenas led off the sixth inning for the Saints with a single to left, moved to second on a passed ball, took third on a groundout, and scored on a two-out single to right by Walker Jenkins getting the Saints to within 5-2.

The Bisons answered right back in the seventh when Jiménez singled to left, took third on a double from Davis Schneider, and scored on a single to right by Ward building the Bisons lead back to 6-2.

Two insurance runs were added in the ninth by the Bisons. McAdoo led off by being hit by a pitch and scored on a double from Jiménez giving the Bisons a 7-2 lead. With Jiménez at third and one out, a sacrifice fly from Ward made it 8-2.

The lone drama in the ninth was whether the Saints could continue their consecutive game extra-base streak and with two outs in the ninth Matt Wallner blasted his first home run off a lefty this season, his 15th of the year, making it 8-3. It was the third straight game Wallner had homered in, the fourth time in his career he's accomplished that feat. It was the 72nd consecutive game with an extra-base hit for the Saints, longest streak in baseball this year and longest since the Athletics 79 consecutive game from June 27-September 28, 2025.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park at 6:38 p.m. The Saints send RHP John Klein (1-3, 6.39) to the mound against I-Cubs LHP Jordan Wicks (0-5, 6.64). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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